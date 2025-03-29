Donald Trump Forgets Key Word During Speech—Critics Say It’s ‘Worse Than Biden’s’

In a speech at a St. Patrick’s Day gathering, President Donald Trump tripped over his words a bit when he called Saint Patrick the “patriot saint” not once, but twice! This slip-up got people talking again about how sharp his mind is and how healthy he is in general, more so because everyone’s been comparing him to President Joe Biden.

This goof-up happened on March 13, 2025, when he was with the Irish Prime Minister, Micheal Martin. He was attempting to say some significant things regarding Saint Patrick, but it simply did not sound right.

A video of this accident went viral online, and everyone had something to say about it. It raised questions about how well Donald Trump could speak publicly and if there was something wrong with his mind.

During the event, President Trump praised Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in the heart of New York City, referring to it as “one of THE MOST beautiful cathedrals in the world.”

He proceeded to call it a tribute, not only to a higher authority but to the particular saint who the people of Ireland very much hold dear. However, his frequent gaffe during the speech caused a bit of a stir on the internet. Many individuals took to the digital space to poke fun at his reading abilities and even started questioning his suitability for the presidency.

One commentator on the platform known as X (which used to be Twitter) quipped, “Mr. ‘I don’t need a teleprompter’ Donald Trump calls Ireland’s patron saint a ‘patriot saint’ as he struggles with his script,” which humorously pointed out the contrast between his usual confident demeanor and the difficulty he faced while delivering his words from the written script.

Trump: You don’t use teleprompters. We don’t use teleprompters, period (He is speaking with a teleprompter) pic.twitter.com/Haj5D7bXMN — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 11, 2024

The public’s reaction was quick and mostly unfavorable. Many people online couldn’t believe the mistake President Trump made. Some of them even said he should think about quitting because they thought he wasn’t good at his job. People talked about it a lot, and some of them made fun of him in a not-so-serious way about how well he reads. Others were really worried about how sharp his mind was.

Political analysts noticed that this kind of thing could make a difference in how people in his party feel about him as he is president again. It makes some wonder if he’s up to the job, especially when there’s a lot at stake. The way he handled this situation brings up general fears about whether he’s got the credentials to lead in tough political times.

Donald Trump has often encountered criticism regarding his way of speaking. His habit of having gaps and apparently losing his train of thought when he speaks is also quite evident. A good example was recently in a joint address to Congress, where he delivered one of the longest speeches in history and was interrupted by Democrats who objected to what he was saying.

Trump to Democrats during speech to Congress: “For just this one night, why not join us in celebrating so many incredible wins for America?” pic.twitter.com/8gTRPPyCAt — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 5, 2025

The comparison to Biden is not unusual, as both men have had their verbal gaffes scrutinized. Trump’s recent blunders, though, have pushed the discussion to a new level, with individuals wondering if he can still lead the country effectively.

These gaffes could become major stumbling blocks for Trump in attempting to win over not only his loyal supporters but also undecided voters. It’s a delicate balancing act, especially considering that his past confidence now contrasts sharply with these current performance issues.

According to political strategist Dan Turrentine, “While Trump’s policies may still resonate with many Republicans, these lapses could alienate moderate voters who prioritize competence in leadership.”

Trump needs to address these concerns if he wants to maintain his sway within the GOP and beyond.