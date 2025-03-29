Donald Trump’s New Tactic–Is Trump Using Chaos to Dismantle Democracy and Seize Power?

Whether it’s people getting deported or healthcare workers getting fired, Donald Trump‘s administration is making moves. His strategies are linking him to chaos fascism. The current state of America shows how democracy is in danger under Trump’s rule. They are just rewriting rules, they are breaking them and molding them as per their needs.

People are living in fear that their livelihood, home, or identity may be under threat due to the current situation. Already, there is a cut of 12 billion dollars in the healthcare department, impacting several. Not just the healthcare department, Trump’s administration also made up to 50% cuts to the White House staff.

In another major incident, the CE is throwing people CE is throwing people out of the country for political reasons. One Harvard scientist was detained in Boston as she protested Vladimir Putin’s invasion. She was told to be sent back to Russia, her native place. There goes freedom of speech!

Former top aides call Trump a fascist; Vance calls them ‘disgruntled former employees’https://t.co/u8JK7fJS1z — Voice of America (@VOANews) October 29, 2024

As we know, fascism threatens democracy and is usually done by brute force such as a military coup. Another method is to be sly about it and do it via legal regulations. However, Trump is paving his own path by choosing the state of chaos fascism. His goal seems to demolish democracy the way it exists right now. His administration can have all the power when everything is dysfunctional after the demolition.

In another headline, the SSA website crashed ten times in a month due to a 12% staff cutting. The social security services did not work for millions of retirees and disabled folks. Even when Trump has claimed to improve the social security system, he has made no attempts to do so. As the public system fails, the rich private sector will come up and impact the finances of millions. This clever privatization of social security and the insurance system could just be the start. The common people will suffer here, while the rich will get richer.

Trump’s plan is simple as he is trying to aggravate the public until it all crumbles. Now, he may not have thought everything through but the chaos is for real. Even the people he appoints do not have the best interest in mind. He has appointed incapable Pete Hegseth to handle the world’s largest military. Hegseth’s motto is to show the world they have power and are tough by doing anything. As a result, it may cause some bad decisions and eventually bring more chaos.

People sometimes draw parallels between Donald Trump and Elon Musk. They both want power in different ways. The only difference may be Musk is smarter. He has acknowledged the Social Security system as a Ponzi scheme as Trump is deliberately letting it go South.

We may assume the law will help here. However, powerful people do not get punishment. Attorney General Pam Bondi declared that they aren’t even interested in an investigation. On the other hand, some Congress leaders have come forward to demand an investigation but haven’t been able to materialize anything. Because of Trump, the future of veterans, immigrants, LGBTQ+, women, retirees, and legal workers is under dark clouds.