Former GOP Contender, Vivek Ramaswamy, Mocked Over Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Theory

Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican who withdrew from the primary race and put his support behind former President Donald Trump earlier this month, has now come up with a fresh theory about Taylor Swift on X, a social media platform previously known as Twitter. As per HuffPost, amidst various predictions for the upcoming Super Bowl, Ramaswamy's take on Monday stood out for its sheer bizarreness. The unusual speculation emerged after the Kansas City Chiefs secured their place in the Super Bowl. Those reading between the lines could find that Ramaswamy was referring to the well-known pairing of Swift and Travis Kelce.

According to Newsweek, he wrote, "I wonder who's going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there's a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let's see how it ages over the next 8 months." This post surfaced as a reply to a message by Jack Posobiec, a promoter of the Pizzagate conspiracy, on X regarding Swift. He wrote, "Thinking about when Taylor Swift called out the Soros family in 2019 for buying the rights to her music and then how she came out a super liberal in 2020."

While certain conservatives expressed support for Ramaswamy's theory, a significant number of people also criticized it. Meghan McCain, a Republican political commentator and the daughter of the late Senator John McCain took to X to voice her disagreement with the theory. She wrote, "Whatever nutjob 'Republicans' are floating ugly and insane conspiracy theories about Taylor Swift are total idiots. Know that Ben and I are pulling for a post-Super Bowl engagement and '100' support her and Travis! Let them live, they're Americas golden couple." Additionally, The View co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin also wrote, "It’s barely 9am and we already have Taylor Swift Truther conspiracies!"

Furthermore, on X, some individuals found that Ramaswamy triggered memories of someone bothersome from their high school days. One user wrote, "I’ve said before that @VivekGRamaswamy’s entire political career is about getting revenge on the people who made fun of him in high school, and I’ve never been more sure of it than right now." Some also pointed out sensible reasons not to agree with Ramaswamy's prediction, primarily emphasizing the Chiefs' performance on the field. David Marcus wrote, "Obviously, if the Chiefs who have been to 6 straight conference championships, won 2 Super Bowls, have the world’s best QB and a legendary coach win the game it must be a conspiracy."

As this theory surfaces, Swift's devoted fanbase, the Swifties, revels in the excitement of the pop sensation potentially gracing the Super Bowl to cheer on her boyfriend, Kelce, who serves as a tight end for the Chiefs. Swift has been a familiar presence at Chiefs' games since September when she and Kelce publicized their relationship. In contrast, Swift has been outspoken on political matters, advocating for women's rights and LGBTQ+ support. Certain Democrats even harbor the hope that Swift's endorsement of Joe Biden might play a pivotal role in securing votes in November, acknowledging her extraordinary influence over her extensive fanbase.