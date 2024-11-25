Former 'America’s Next Top Model' Contestant Sues Kanye Over Alleged Sexual Assault: "I Chose You..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Kanye West is once again in the legal spotlight, this time facing serious allegations of sexual assault from a former America's Next Top Model contestant. Model Jenifer "Jenn" An has filed a lawsuit claiming that during a 2010 music video shoot, the rapper forcibly gagged and inappropriately touched her. The alleged attack happened on the set of La Roux's In for the Kill music video, which was reportedly shot at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City. This lawsuit also adds to the list of legal troubles, including previous complaints from ex-employees.

Kanye West on Oct 28, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By MEGA)

As reported by Page Six, the lawsuit alleges that West arrived at the sets of the 2010 video shoot with his then-girlfriend Selita Ebanks and immediately took control of the production, sidelining director Kinga Burza. The complaint claims the rapper ordered several models, including the plaintiff, to line up in a hallway during the shoot. West referred to the model and said, “Give me the Asian girl.” Feeling uneasy, she hesitated but reluctantly went along. Dressed only in lingerie, the model mentioned to West that she wasn’t wearing much. To this, he allegedly said, “That’s why I chose you.”

According to the suit, they moved to a long couch positioned at the rear of the suite, with a camera pointed directly at it. As reported by Rolling Stone, the lawsuit states, "On camera, defendant West began to choke plaintiff with one hand. He then wrapped his other hand around her neck and continued to strangle her with both hands. He then rammed several fingers down her throat, continuously moved them in and out, and gagged her.” He claims that West mimicked forced oral sex using his fingers. She also claimed that West allegedly screamed, “This is art. This is fucking art. I am like Picasso.”

The lawsuit further alleges that when Jenn attempted to move her tongue away from West’s gyrating hand, she panicked, searching the set for someone who could step in and help her. She claims she began to struggle for breath and even felt as though she momentarily blacked out. Jenn has also listed Universal Music Group as a co-defendant, alleging that the company planned West's appearance in the video and then did nothing to look into it or take action. She claims that despite West's illegal actions, the firm was reluctant to step in because of its profitability.

The model is seeking an undisclosed sum of damages, claiming that controversial rapper West broke federal law in New York, including assault, sexually motivated felony charges, and second-degree strangling. She claims that the reported incident caused her to experience emotional turmoil, humiliation, and long-lasting damage. This legal action comes amid several other allegations against the Gold Digger artist, who has been accused of fostering a toxic work environment. As reported by Newsweek, a former worker of the controversial rapper filed a complaint in 2022, alleging that he was subjected to inappropriate behavior and antisemitic rants while employed by West.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)