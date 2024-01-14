Former Aide Reveals That Donald Trump Wasn’t Bothered Upon Knowing That Mike Pence's Life Was At Risk

During the investigation into election interference conducted by special counsel Jack Smith against former President Donald Trump, details emerged that Trump displayed a careless attitude upon learning that Vice President Mike Pence had been urgently relocated to a secure area as the Capitol riot intensified on January 6, 2021. The revelation aimed to shed light on Trump's reaction to the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building. According to The Independent, Trump's aide Nick Luna informed Smith’s team about the specific instance when Trump was informed of Pence's relocation. Reportedly, Trump responded with apparent disregard, stating, "So what?"

ABC News host Jonathan Karl shared and discussed these specifics during a recent appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." Karl said, "These are really the defining hours of the Trump presidency: what Trump was doing in the White House while the attack was underway. We've heard from Liz Cheney; we've heard from others. But now, what the special counsel has done is they've methodically gone through and spoken to everybody who was with Trump during that time," as reported by Raw Story. As per Karl's account, Trump hesitated to summon the National Guard or urge the crowd to disperse as he believed they were fulfilling his desires.

Karl also said, "What we learned is Dan Scavino quite vividly describing — he was with Trump almost throughout the entire time — describing how he went into that dining room off the Oval Office to try to plead with Trump to do something to call off the rioters. … What Dan Scavino describes is Trump sitting there, arms folded, intently staring at the television, being what he says was non-responsive to these pleas to do something." Subsequently, following several unsuccessful efforts to convince the then-president to intervene and halt the mob, his aides opted to allow Trump some space on his own.

Amidst these developments, Luna's disclosure to federal investigators underscored Trump's apparent disregard for Pence, suggesting a capability to permit harm to one of his closest confidants. On the day of the Capitol riot, Trump's extreme anger towards Pence was evident, holding him accountable for declining to overturn the election results. Pence consistently asserted that he lacked the authority to invalidate the electoral votes, as detailed by Business Insider. The relationship between Trump and Pence significantly deteriorated following the Capitol riot, with Trump persisting in his criticism of the former vice president.

Smith, acting as the special counsel, supervises two inquiries concerning Trump. These investigations include Trump's attempts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election and the sequence of events preceding the January 6th Capitol assault. Smith's indictment against Trump accuses the former president of spreading false information about the election and exerting pressure on Pence to obstruct the certification of the election results. Despite the charges, Trump has entered a plea of not guilty to all accusations leveled against him.

