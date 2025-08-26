Forget the Secret Service – Melania Trump Is Barron’s Real NYU Campus Security!

Melania Trump is hypervigilant when it comes to her only son’s safety. The First Lady reportedly knows where Barron Trump is and what he is doing at all times. Here’s why the FLOTUS feels the need to supervise her son constantly.

Barron Trump joined NYU’s Stern School of Business in September 2024. The teen has had somewhat of an unconventional school experience thanks to the security personnel following him at all times.

Reports dictate that it’s been hard for Barron to socialize normally, thanks to the strict security protocols he has to abide by. A new report suggests that even the Secret Service protection isn’t enough to ease Melania’s worries.

At the beginning of the year, it was revealed that the First Lady had decided to divide her time living in Florida, the White House, and New York. Her decision to live in New York comes with her son’s well-being in mind. A source spoke to People while revealing how worry has plagued the 55-year-old since her only son started his term at NYU.

“Melania watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her,” the source shared. The insider revealed how Melania is always aware of “where he is” and “what he is doing.”

Barron Trump is reportedly popular among his female peers at NYU. “He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/gjO5B6VXoZ — AF Post (@AFpost) December 13, 2024

After President Trump was re-elected, Melania decided that Barron should not live on campus. The teen then moved into the Trump Tower located in Midtown Manhattan. The source revealed how the mother of one has done “everything she can” to make sure that her son does well in college.

She also wishes to ensure that the teen is “socially and mentally adjusted” for his college life. The insider noted how having the dorm-living experience wasn’t “in the stars” for the 19-year-old “at this point.”

Another source attests to the fact that Barron wasn’t having a difficult time fitting in at NYU. The source described the teenager as “tall and handsome,” while adding that a lot of people had taken a liking to him. The insider shared how even liberals seemed to like the President’s son.

Barron Trump, the 19-year-old son of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, is reportedly taking an unconventional route to maintain his social life at NYU — through gaming platforms. Amid tight security and constant Secret Service presence on campus, Barron has… pic.twitter.com/s2X4m9gl2v — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) April 24, 2025

Melania is a living proof of the fact that sometimes you can really do it all. Along with being a good mother to her son, she hasn’t let her personal projects be neglected. “Melania is quiet and behind the scenes but always busy with something she is pursuing herself,” another source revealed.

The source who spoke to People also shared how the First Lady was busy with her documentary. The multi-million dollar Amazon documentary is set to release later this year.