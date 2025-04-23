“He Hardly Exists”—Barron Trump’s Isolated Life Under 24/7 Security

Barron Trump, who is a student at NYU, is reportedly having trouble socializing. Notably, the difficulty isn’t because the teenager possesses limited social skills but because of the security protocols he has to follow. Here’s how the rules Barron has to follow are keeping him from making friends on campus.

The youngest Trump kid is a student at the prestigious New York University. He is studying finance at the Stern Business School. Previous reports have claimed that Barron is extremely popular amongst his peers and well-liked by his professors as well.

When Barron returned to the campus from his father’s inauguration in DC, he was immediately flanked by security. According to a PageSix report, Secret Service and NYPD were present on and around the campus, monitoring the perimeter.

A new video of Barron on the NYU campus shows a similar sight. The clip that is going viral shows the President’s son surrounded by several Secret Service guards. It is safe to say that the Barron is having somewhat of an unusual college experience so far.

A recent report revealed that the tight security measures might be getting in the way of the teenager’s social life. The teenager has also reportedly asked his peers to talk to him over Discord. The unusual form of communication is a result of his not being able to give out his number due to a security protocol.

“If people get the number, they would give it out, and then a million people would be calling non-stop,” a source told PageSix. The insider revealed that the teenager also uses Xbox as a form of communication. “It’s his work around,” they added.

TMZ has previously shared how Barron “hardly exists” on campus. The teenager reportedly moves in and out of class while being surrounded by security at all times. The kind of protocol that he has to follow makes it impossible to socialize, unlike the people his age.

A report previously detailed how Melania Trump decided that it would be best for her son to live with her off campus. The two reside in the Trump Tower because the FLOTUS thought it would be easier to keep an eye on her son that way.

An insider spoke to People regarding the same, while revealing Melania’s thought process behind the decision. Whether or not others think he is capable of being on his own, Melania feels it’s better to be around him as much as possible,” the source shared.

The First Lady has also opened up about how it’s difficult for her son to have a “normal student” like his peers. “His experience at college it’s very different than any other kid,” she noted.

Apparently, living a more isolated life isn’t new to Barron. A source previously shared how the teenager was “mysterious” throughout high school and had barely participated in activities. “He never attended football games or dances,” one of his classmates shared.

The same individual went on to note how it is a “shame” that Barron did not get to experience a “normal high school life.” Regardless of his sparse presence on the campus, Barron seems to have made quite an impression on everyone.

Melania had noted how her son has been loving his classes and his professors. Seems like the liking went both ways, reportedly, the professors at NYU looked at Barron fondly. A source also shared how the teenager was “popular with the ladies.”