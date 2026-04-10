FedEx Driver Gave 7-Year-Old Chilling Threat Before Killing Her, Then Blamed Crime on ‘Alter Ego’

Former FedEx driver Tanner Horner, who killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, made a chilling revelation about the day of the incident. While making a delivery, he abducted the girl from her Paradise home in Texas on November 30, 2022.

He was delivering a Christmas present, according to the interview footage. Horner promised Strand that he would take her to the hospital. He said, “Just get in the back of the van, we’re going to the hospital,” a few moments before he committed the crime.

At first, he claimed that he had hit the little girl with his truck and tried to calm her down. Later, he added that it wasn’t him but his “alter ego Zero,” so he denied committing the heinous crime. He stated, “I didn’t do it, but he did,” referring to Zero.

FedEx driver Tanner Horner, accused in the killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand, reacts in court as footage shows her inside his truck alive, contradicting his initial claim. “Somebody covered up the camera… you’re going to hear it.” pic.twitter.com/pvZ3KMdmON — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) April 7, 2026

He claimed that his so-called alter ego made him kidnap the girl, while attempting to deny responsibility. He told the police, “I’m wondering who the hell’s been in my head this whole time.”

He pleaded guilty to the murder he committed three years ago. His “shadow self” abducted the child, removed her clothing and strangled her to death. After that, he disposed of her body in the Trinity River. He contradicted himself by saying that the child was already dead, and he just stuffed her body into the truck.

FEDEX DRIVER PLEADS GUILTY TO KILLING LITTLE GIRL: Athena Strand went missing after a former FedEx driver delivered a package to her north Texas home.

Her body was found 2 days later. That was nearly 4 years ago. Tuesday Tanner Horner pleaded guilty to the gruesome crime: pic.twitter.com/Noqc8XN3Ij — Lauren Matter (@LaurenMatter) April 8, 2026

The investigators also found evidence of s– assault which may have occurred before or after her death. He did not admit to the assault charges but said he thought removing her clothing would be ‘fun.’

The accused’s attorneys are planning to use his autism diagnosis to seek a reduced sentence. Horner faces the possibility of the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole. Jurors were shown footage as well as an audio recording from the inside of the FedEx truck. Horner covered the camera but did not disable the microphone.

He told the child, “Don’t scream or I will hurt you.” He was heard repeating the statement one more time. Investigations confirmed the child had fought him as his DNA was found under her fingernails. The Texas jury heard testimony and is expected to announce a sentence soon.