Federal Judge Partly Blocks Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Proposed Changes to Childhood Vaccine Policy

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has introduced a new vaccine policy for American citizens, bringing a set of new health protocols. However, a federal judge has blocked some specific changes recommended by Kennedy Jr., pausing his plan to implement the new federal vaccine policy.

According to CBS News, U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy ruled in favor of the American Academy of Pediatrics and other plaintiffs. The plaintiffs challenged Kennedy Jr. and the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) decision to drop the total number of recommended childhood vaccines.

BREAKING: A federal judge on Monday blocked key parts of RFK Jr.’s effort to ​reshape U.S. vaccine policy, including a move to reduce the ‌number of shots routinely recommended for children. U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston sided with the American Academy of Pediatrics… pic.twitter.com/P9KAlyAwWx — The Real Truther (@thereal_truther) March 16, 2026

USA Today reported that the judge accused President Donald Trump’s administration of cutting corners and acting unlawfully to implement its immunization policies. Murphy stated that while for decades, the United States has focused on eradicating and reducing diseases through vaccines, under Kennedy Jr., the current government has undermined those methods.

Critics have slammed the Trump administration’s decisions, warning that if the number of vaccines changes, more Americans, including children, might die from preventable diseases.

The secretary of Health and Human Services has stated that vaccines will be available to individuals who want them. Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters have praised the move, claiming that the administration is moving towards an “individual rights-based approach to public health.”

In the same CBS News report, Murphy said that the government had “bypassed” the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) when it updated the schedule earlier this year. He added that the government disregarded the committee’s technical knowledge and expertise.

Our public health should be led by medical professionals, not zealots with zero education or relevant experience.@SecKennedy‘s rhetoric and policy changes have already had devastating impacts on the vaccine rates – putting all of our kids at an increased risk. https://t.co/vUq3QLGXR8 — U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (@RepPettersen) March 16, 2026

The judge wrote that the new members of the ACIP were appointed without a rigorous screening process. Out of all new members of Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine panel, only six tend to possess expertise in vaccines, Murphy claimed.

Dr. Andrew Racine, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, praised the ruling. He stated that the decision in favor of pediatrics meant that scientific progress is not tampered with. Racine called this decision a “critical step to restoring scientific decision-making to federal vaccine policy,” which has kept children healthy for ages.

However, not everyone was pleased with Murphy’s decision. An HHS spokesperson stated that the department looks forward to the ruling being overturned, claiming that this was like other attempts to prevent the Trump administration from governing efficiently.