Expert Warns Americans Against ‘Healthy’ Breakfast Options: “It’s Definitely Bad for You”

In recent years, Americans have increasingly focused on consuming foods perceived as healthy. However, some health experts warn that certain products marketed as healthy may be harmful.

According to reports from Fox News, Dr. Mark Hyman, co-founder of Function Health, stated that brands are marketing products as “healthy.” He said he was surprised by the amount of refined starches and sugar used in many products.

73% of the food supply in the United States is ultra-processed 🍔 That is…..wild. pic.twitter.com/R9fnMTu4jj — Jeffrey Boadi (@jeffreyboadi_) May 8, 2023

Hyman mentioned that he was “astounded” by what people eat on a daily basis, especially during breakfast. He said, “People just eat sugar for breakfast,” and added, “They have muffins, they have bagels, they have croissants, they have sugar-sweetened coffees and teas.”

Though Americans have traditionally opted for a sweeter option for their breakfast, some cereal brands and breakfast brands are taking advantage of it. These staple companies have adopted the bandwagon of labeling their items and products as “protein-packed.” This psychologically manipulates an average American consumer, encouraging them to eat more protein.

Dr. Mark Hyman clarified that, “Highly processed food is not food.” He explained that brands deliberately use the protein Halo effect to manipulate people to have more processed foods. Further noting that many protein smoothies are “full of sugar,” the health expert said,

“My joke is, if it has a health claim on the label, it’s definitely bad for you.”

He suggested that instead of going for these so-called healthier options for a “quick fix,” people should choose whole sources of protein and fat for their breakfast. He added, “If there’s a little carbohydrate in there, it’s fine.”

The latest study on processed food found that 73% of the US food supply is ultra-processed. Coincidentally (?), 73% of Americans are obese or overweight. pic.twitter.com/98WVzedfED — Cary Kelly (@CaryKelly11) January 14, 2025

Dr. Hyman shared his own breakfast option: a protein shake with whey protein, avocado, and frozen berries. He added that eggs and avocados are also an alternative option for a great source of protein and fat. He emphasized,

“It’s not that complicated — people need to just think about their breakfast not being dessert. No wonder we’re in this cycle of obesity and diabetes. One in three teenage kids now has type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes. That’s just criminal.”

The expert asked the Americans to examine how different types of calories affect their biology. He urged people to look into their eating habits early on, so they wouldn’t have to worry later about what to eat and what to avoid.

Dr. Hyman gave an example of a diet and stated that people are more likely to “self-regulate when they eat real food.” He supported his answer by saying that processed foods bypass the normal mechanisms of fullness and brain chemistry, leading people to want to eat more of them.

He believes that the ultraprocessed products are not real food. Instead, they are a less healthy option that prevents them from achieving their well-being.