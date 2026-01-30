Texas Man Fatally Shoots Friend for Not Sharing French Fries at Apartment Gathering

French fries are perhaps the most popular fast food, especially at a social gathering. Who could imagine that it would prompt a murder? What was supposed to be a fun gathering at an apartment quickly turned deadly over a fast-food order dispute. The heated altercation resulted in a gunshot wound to the head of a Texas resident.

According to a press release obtained by People, the incident took place on January 28, 2026, at around 6:30 p.m. Fort Worth police officials revealed details about the tragedy that unfolded at an apartment complex near the 9500 block of Jeremiah Drive in Fort Worth, Texas.

The case is being investigated by local law enforcement and detectives with the Gun Violence Unit. Reportedly, the victim did not want to split an order of French fries with the suspect who shot the victim. The press release highlighted the aftermath of their dispute: “A verbal argument between the two escalated to a shooting.”

As mentioned earlier, the victim was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head by police. The victim is confirmed to be an “adult male,” but his age and exact details have yet to be released. When responders arrived on the scene, they attempted life-saving measures such as CPR. After those attempts failed, he was rushed to the nearest hospital by Fort Worth Fire Department EMS.

Fort Worth detectives are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed his friend after an argument that began over french fries. Read more: https://t.co/ZwbyigcK7v pic.twitter.com/7YRpXD0B3w — CBS News Texas (@CBSNewsTexas) January 29, 2026

Unfortunately, the victim was declared dead “several hours later” after being rushed to the hospital. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to determine the official cause of death and confirm the identity of the victim.

The suspect fled the scene immediately after shooting the victim in the head. Bystanders and witnesses have reportedly shared descriptions of the shooter. Once authorities learned details about the suspect’s residence, they rushed to investigate and potentially detain him if he was found.

Officials said the shooter lived in the same apartment complex but had not returned since the crime. The suspect has not yet been located or arrested and remains at large.

A man died after being shot in the head at a West Division apartment complex Wednesday following an argument with a friend over refusing to share his french fries. https://t.co/g2pPCbk3ZT — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) January 29, 2026

Fort Worth authorities have assured residents about their safety despite the shooter remaining at large. Officials described the incident as “isolated” and said there is currently no cause for public concern or panic.

The identities of both the victim and the suspect remain confidential due to the ongoing investigation. With the suspect still at large, police are avoiding any actions that might allow the individual to escape. Further details on potential charges and a trial will be released once the suspect is in custody.

Authorities have opened tip lines and are urging the public to come forward with any information related to the case or the suspect.