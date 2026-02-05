Hospitals and doctors ignore updated federal vaccine mandates as ‘science hasn’t changed’

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has just released its updated vaccine recommendations for children.

Dr. Sean O’Leary of the AAP said, “Unfortunately, we have to ignore everything about vaccines that is coming from our federal government.”

Meanwhile, 12 major medical and health care organizations have formally endorsed the recommendations from the AAP, while contradicting guidelines released by the federal government.

This year started with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention making major changes to the childhood immunization schedule. Among the changes, the schedule reduces the number of vaccine recommendations as directed by President Donald Trump and US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Since the schedule was released, public health experts across the country have been speaking out about their opposition to the federal changes, as well as their intent to follow past recommendations.

The American Academy of Pediatrics released its updated vaccine recommendations for children on January 26.

Dr. Pia Pannaraj, member of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases (COID) and a professor of pediatrics at the University of California San Diego, said, “As there is a lot of confusion going on with the constant new recommendations coming out of federal government, it is important that we have a stable, trusted, evidence-based immunization schedule to follow and that’s the AAP schedule.”

The AAP schedule will, as before, broadly recommend routine immunization against RSV, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, influenza, rotavirus and meningococcal disease. Moreover, 12 medical and health care organizations have also endorsed its recommendations. This includes the American Medical Association, the National Medical Association and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Dr. Claudia Hoyen, pediatric infectious disease specialist, told CNN, “The science hasn’t changed. We will continue to follow the science.”

Dr. O’Leary, who chairs the AAP’s Committee on Infectious Diseases, said, “For now, unfortunately, we have to ignore everything about vaccines that is coming from our federal government.”

“Parents should trust their pediatrician, trust the professional societies like the American Academy of Pediatrics,” he added.

Meanwhile, pediatric hospitals, including the Children’s National in Washington DC, the Seattle Children’s, Texas Children’s, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles also confirmed that they will follow the recommendations of the AAP.

Do not let anyone you care about follow RFK Jr’s “advice”. He has ZERO medical training, he was an environmental lawyer. Get your vaccinations, take your medications, and have a reasonable amount of carbs. https://t.co/PuxDz5hJ9h — John wants 🧊 abolished (@Fadingarcader) February 6, 2026

Speaking for the Cleveland Clinic, a spokesperson said the hospital’s care will not change due to the new vaccine schedule. They noted that clinicians are “still offering all the vaccines and encouraging our patients and families to talk to their providers regarding any questions.”

The health policy organization KFF, states have historically followed CDC recommendations. Despite this, as of January 20, 28 states have revealed that they will deviate from federal guidelines and will instead follow the AAP recommendations.

“For the first time in our country, we’re going to have really varying laws, policies and attitudes about vaccines based on where people live,” said Jen Kates, a co-author of the analysis. “It’s a major sea change in public health policy.”

The US Department of Health and Human Services announced in a January 5 press release that it was reducing the number of vaccines broadly recommended for US children. This decision came almost a month after Donald Trump directed HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Acting Director of CDC to look into how other developed nations schedule their childhood vaccinations while evaluating the scientific evidence underlying the practices and make updates.

Among the updates, HHS has said it will no longer recommend six vaccines – rotavirus, influenza, hepatitis A, hepatitis B and some forms of meningococcal disease and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The vaccines will now only be recommended for some high-risk groups, or the shared decision-making between parents and their healthcare providers.

“After an exhaustive review of the evidence, we are aligning the US childhood vaccine schedule with international consensus while strengthening transparency and informed consent,” Kennedy said in a statement. “This decision protects children, respects families, and rebuilds trust in public health.”

However, the CDC still recommends that children are vaccinated for diphtheria, haemophilus influenza type B (Hib), Human papillomavirus (HPV), measles, mumps, pneumococcal disease, measles, mumps, polio, pertussis, rubella, tetanus, and varicella (chickenpox).