FBI Warns Iran Considered Drone Attack on California — Newsom Says State Is Monitoring Threat

California Governor Gavin Newsom says state officials are keeping a close eye after a federal warning suggested Iran once thought about launching drone attacks off the California coast. According to an FBI bulletin, the plan involved drones sent from ships at sea.

Newsom made it clear on Wednesday. There’s no immediate threat, but everyone’s staying alert. “I am in constant coordination with security and intelligence officials,” Newsom wrote in a statement online. He said California’s Office of Emergency Services is working with federal agencies to track risks tied to the growing conflict in the Middle East.

An FBI bulletin was sent to police departments across California. ABC News reported that the alert described intelligence hinting Iran “aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles” launched from a vessel off the U.S. coast. They didn’t mention any targets and California’s coastline stretches more than 800 miles.

Iran has poured years into growing its drone program. These drones are reportedly now one of Iran’s main tools in the region. They’ve struck oil sites in Saudi Arabia, targeted ships in the Persian Gulf, and even turned up in places like Ukraine.

Federal intelligence officials have reportedly concerned about gear being hidden ahead of time, on land or even ships. Small drones can be packed into containers or put together on deck in no time.

The U.S. and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iranian targets earlier this month, killing several senior Iranian officials and pushing the region into open conflict. Tehran has answered with waves of missile and drone strikes all over the Middle East since then.

President Donald Trump, for his part, said on Wednesday he’s not worried about any retaliation hitting the U.S. When asked if Iran might try to strike American soil, Trump just said, “No, I’m not.”

But local officials in California aren’t so quick to brush it off. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says it’s gone to an “elevated level of readiness” because of global tensions. Patrols around places of worship, cultural centers, and big public venues have all been stepped up.

Officials are calling these moves precautionary for now. But, security agencies do tend to tighten patrols during international flare-ups, especially when there may be possible retaliation.

John Cohen, a former Homeland Security intelligence official, said the warning matches a pattern federal authorities have seen for years — the growing use of drones by both foreign militaries and non-state groups. Iran also has ties across Latin America and other regions, Cohen pointed out. If the attacks escalate, this could complicate matters.

Drones are popping up closer to home, too. Last year, U.S. intelligence warned that Mexican drug cartels had looked into using explosive drones against law enforcement near the border, although they haven’t done so yet.

For now, California officials say they’re watching closely and working with federal partners. Newsom’s office put it simply — the state gets security updates from Washington every day. If anything happens, they will be the first to know. And as of now, authorities say there’s still no sign of a specific attack plan aimed at California.