“FBI Knows It” — Virginia Giuffre’s Memoir Ghostwriter Claims Government Officials and the FBI Know Whose Names Are on Epstein’s Client List

The Epstein controversy does not seem to be dying down anytime soon. With Donald Trump and his administration already under a lot of pressure to release the Epstein files, things are going to get worse now that the co-writer of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir has come forward with new information.

As reported by Radaronline, Amy Wallace, the ghostwriter of Giuffre’s memoir Nobody’s Girl, claimed that she is well aware of the names on Epstein’s client list. Wallace further added that FBI officials also know those names but are not releasing the list.

Wallace appeared on NewsNation on the very day Giuffre’s memoir was released. Talking to Ashley Banfield, Wallace said, “I know all the names … that are there, but every different scene, she had to make a decision about whether or not she was going to rename or name these people.”

She then added, “The book is the result of those decisions that she made.” Wallace also highlighted the fact that the high officials of the US government are also aware of these names. Talking about the same, she said, “Yes, I know who the names are. Virginia knows who the names are, but so does the FBI and so does the Department of Justice. That’s why there’s such a clamoring right now for the Epstein files to be released.”

She further mentioned, “It’s not just Virginia who’s come forward. It’s many, many brave women who came forward and talked to investigators.” Wallace then talked some more about the existence of the names, saying, “It exists in the FBI files. It exists in the Epstein files, as we now call them. She had named many names and depositions already that have been made public.”

She also mentioned specific details about the number of documents that were there, as she said, “There are four different document dumps, and there are many, many names in those. They have the names, and they’ve had them for more than a decade.”

Wallace then talked about the tapes she has with her from her interviews with Giuffre and how there can be attempts at stealing them. However, she said that it would be possible for anyone to steal those. She said, “Nobody can find them, so don’t break into my house. No one will be able to find them.”

With such information coming out in the open, the Trump administration is very likely to face even more pressure to release the list. Trump had previously promised that he would release the Epstein files if he were elected for the second time. However, since starting his second term as the US President, Trump has not kept his promise, and that has naturally enraged the common people, including the some MAGA crowd.

Attorney General Pam Bondi had claimed back in January that the Epstein files were ready and she had them on her desk waiting to be released. However, the DoJ then made it clear that no such thing as the release of the files was going to happen, and since then the controversy has only been growing further.