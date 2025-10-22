Trump Pressures Pam Bondi As He Pushes for Massive $230 Million DOJ Payout

President Donald Trump is pressing the Justice Department to cut him a check, demanding roughly 230 million dollars in compensation for federal investigations he says trampled his rights, a move that heaps fresh pressure on Attorney General Pam Bondi and her pledge to keep the department independent. According to multiple reports, Trump filed two administrative claims seeking damages tied to the Russia probe and the classified documents case, a never-before-tried move that would require his own administration to pay him for actions taken before he returned to office.

Asked on Tuesday whether he is seeking money from his DOJ, Trump bobbed and weaved. “Well I guess they probably owe me a lot of money for that,” he told reporters, before adding that if he did receive any payout he would “do something nice with it like give it to charity.” In a separate exchange, he said he was “not looking for money,” and suggested reporters “ask the lawyers about that.” The mixed messages did little to quiet a political firestorm now engulfing the department.

The New York Times first reported that Trump’s twin claims accuse the government of violating his privacy in the Mar-a-Lago search, engaging in malicious prosecution, and inflicting tens of millions of dollars in legal costs. One claim targets the FBI and the special counsel inquiry into Russian election interference and potential links to Trump’s 2016 campaign, while the other attacks the handling of the classified documents investigation. A Justice Department spokesperson, asked about conflicts of interest, responded that officials “follow the guidance of career ethics officials,” underscoring how fraught this request is for Bondi’s office.

Bondi, confirmed in February as the 87th attorney general, has already been under the microscope over loyalty and ethics questions given her long-standing ties to Trump. She won Senate approval 54 to 46 and has insisted she can act impartially. The payout push puts that promise under stress, because the reviewers inside DOJ ultimately report to her, and she reports to the man asking for the money.

A sitting president is asking his own Justice Department to compensate him for investigations he repeatedly called witch hunts. Legal experts note that administrative claims are a routine prelude to lawsuits against the federal government, but they say the context here is unique, because the claimant is also the chief executive who can shape the department’s response. The arrangement will almost certainly invite congressional oversight, public records demands, and court challenges if the DOJ moves to settle.

Bondi’s allies argue the process will be handled by career lawyers, not political appointees, and point to her early public statements promising to follow ethics guidance. Her critics see something else, a pressure campaign from a president who has never been shy about airing demands in public and who now hints that any payout could be framed as a charitable gesture. Either way, the department faces a no-win choice: deny the claim and risk a presidential tirade, or entertain it and fuel accusations that the law is being bent for the powerful.

For now, Trump is signaling that the ball is in his court. He told reporters any move “would have to go across my desk,” a reminder that the nation’s top law enforcement agency sits inside an administration with an unmistakable personal stake in the outcome.