FBI Desperate to Take Over Nancy Guthrie Case as Sheriff Faces Firestorm

The search for Nancy Guthrie has become a tug-of-war between local law enforcement and federal authorities. Yet the 84-year-old woman remains missing. Nancy is Savannah Guthrie’s mother and vanished from her Tucson home on Feb. 1. Nearly three weeks later, there is no clear suspect, but the elected sheriff of Pima County, Chris Nanos, is being criticized repeatedly.

According to law enforcement sources cited by the New York Post, the FBI wants to take over the investigation. But it cannot unless the Guthrie family formally requests it. The president of the Pima County Deputies Organization, Sgt. Aaron Cross, said it is a “common belief” within the agency that the case has become an “ego case” for Sheriff Nanos.

Critics say the sheriff’s aggressive media strategy may be backfiring.

EXCLUSIVE: Fox News Digital obtained photos of Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos at tonight’s University of Arizona basketball game. Nancy Guthrie remains missing after nearly a full week, as Nanos faces mounting scrutiny.@FoxTrueCrime @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/3f9Fqn84p2 — Peter D’Abrosca (@pmd_reports) February 8, 2026

Among the criticisms is the fact that Nancy’s home was left unguarded hours after her disappearance. A latex glove found near the scene yielded no DNA matches, and one source said investigators were never confident it was sufficient evidence to begin with.

Nanos has pushed back. In a statement to Parade, he insisted his focus remains on justice and transparency. But instead of relying on press conferences, Nanos has given multiple one-on-one interviews, including to NewsNation and Newsmax. According to The Hollywood Reporter, those interviews were combative, as Nanos challenged some graphics and reports.

He also said he isn’t blocking the FBI and that narrative is “the furthest thing from the truth.”

Yet a source told the Post that the FBI is “growing frustrated,” and more than two weeks have passed without major progress. Still, without a formal request from the family, federal authorities cannot do anything more.

The #FBI is now offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” to 5’10”, with an average build. In the… pic.twitter.com/9LI9pZm268 — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) February 12, 2026

As the missing person is the mother of a national TV anchor on Today, there was always going to be scrutiny.

Nanos is a Democrat who has sparred with conservative media outlets. At one point, he said, “This ain’t the time” for politics before taking a shot at political opponents. In such moments, critics say the PR distracts from the investigation.

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie made an emotional plea on social media two weeks after her mother disappeared. She said they still have hope and urged whoever has her mother (or knows something) to do the right thing.

Legal analysts like Nancy Grace are questioning whether DNA testing should have moved faster. Grace has criticized reports that some evidence may have gone to a private lab rather than the FBI’s Quantico facility, saying it led to a delay.

All of this is happening as tens of thousands of tips reportedly flood in.