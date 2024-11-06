Fans Thought Valerie Bertinelli's Recent Photo Was of a Halloween Costume — But It Was Much Worse

Valerie Bertinelli shocked fans with a post revealing a grotesque injury mark on her arm. The American actor shared the post on her Instagram handle that was compared to a Halloween costume, but it turns out that wasn't the case. Bertinelli faced the injury after tripping on stage recently, and she wrote in the post, "I would ask for hazard pay, but it was my own damn fault 🥴," while revealing how she got the long injury mark on her lower arm. The caption continued, "I’ve been working on a really fun new project that I can’t wait to tell you about and this is what happens when you literally trip over the corner of a stage and fall on your ass in front of the crew. And the whole audience. When you’re me. Because I’m a klutz. And embarrassing myself is my bailiwick. 😅"

However, the post showing the One Day At A Time star posing with the injury drew concern from the fans. User @mylastbite commented, "I thought this was a HALLOWEEN post 😮," while @vinnie_barbarino_the_schnauzer sent prayers by writing, "Oh no!!! Hope you heal fast! 🙏🏻🤗" Another fan, @elizabethjcp asked, "Have you had a tetanus shot in the past 10 years? If not you might want to get one. ❤️"

Chef Valerie Bertinelli onstage presenting a culinary demonstration at the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations at The IKEA Kitchen presented by Capital One at Pier 94 on October 12, 2019. (Image Source: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

However, the two-time Golden Globe-winning actor did not share much else about her current ambitious project in the post. Recently, the celebrity chef joined The Drew Barrymore Show as a regular lifestyle expert. She was elated to join the show and told People, “I absolutely adore her [Barrymore]. And all the people that work there are so flippin' cool... I'll be going to New York a lot to hang out with Drew and see where that takes me." This new gig came after Bertinelli was fired from the Food Network where she hosted Valerie’s Home Cooking in 2023 after her one-year gig; she was also appointed as the judge on Kids Baking Championship and Food Network Star, according to the NY Post, before getting sacked.

Addressing her departure on Threads, Bertinelli noted, "I fell in love with Food Network two decades ago because of all the amazing ITK (in the kitchen) shows. 30-minute meals, Ina, Giada…the list goes on. I learned so much. It’s sad it’s not about cooking and learning any longer. Oh well, that’s just business, folks."

In another post on Instagram, Bertinelli expressed her sorrow after getting canned by writing, "I’ve been avoiding facing what I got confirmation last night and I didn’t want to talk about it last night [because] I wanted to sleep on it because it really hurt my feelings." Manager Marc Schwartz also said that her contract was not renewed when it neared its end and there was not not much about the matter that needed to be discussed. "They could have come to me with an offer just for ‘Kids.’ They never did," he said.