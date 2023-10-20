Ryan Reynolds’ Reacts Hilariously to SAG-AFTRA's Halloween Costume Rules Amid Ongoing Strike

Ryan Reynolds, Hollywood's favorite funnyman, is making news once again with his usual wit and comedy, this time in reaction to SAG-AFTRA's guidance on Halloween costumes for striking actors. Amid the ongoing actors strike, SAG-AFTRA is advising its members on how to celebrate Halloween while remaining in solidarity with the ongoing protests.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Han Myung-Gu

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents studios, networks, and streaming services, has been the focus of a strike by SAG-AFTRA, a union with 160,000 members. With negotiations deadlocked, the union recently released recommendations for its members to follow in order to avoid unwittingly breaking strike regulations this Halloween. According to NPR, SAG-AFTRA advises performers to avoid costumes inspired by popular film or television characters that are struck and instead choose generic attire such as ghosts and zombies, or "characters from non-struck content".

However, it was Reynolds' response that gave the narrative a funny twist. The Deadpool actor, known for his quick wit, joked on social media platform X (previously known as Twitter), "I look forward to screaming “scab” at my 8-year-old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn."

I look forward to screaming “scab” at my 8 year old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 19, 2023

After 148 days on strike, Hollywood writers were able to settle their contract negotiations with AMPTP, per The Guardian. However, the actors' labor dispute is still ongoing, with no resolution in sight. SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP negotiations recently broke down on October 11th, with AMPTP issuing a statement. A prominent bone of dispute is SAG-AFTRA's desire for a "viewership bonus," which AMPTP claims would impose an "untenable economic burden" on the industry, costing more than $800 million per year.

SAG-AFTRA's Halloween costume guidelines demonstrate the union's dedication to maintaining solidarity among its members and ensuring that their actions do not unwittingly benefit the industry from which they are striking, per the outlet.

SAG-AFTRA has issued guidelines to its members in regards to Halloween costumes both in public and on social media. Adhering to guidelines against promoting struck content during the strike, generic Halloween themes or TV cartoon characters are suggested.https://t.co/KrEdzUMrGM pic.twitter.com/wQTAwR2mrJ — Ryan W. Mead (@rwmead) October 19, 2023

"This Halloween, we wanted to make sure our members don’t inadvertently break strike rules, and have put together some quick tips on the dos and don’ts for costumes. Check them out and have a spooktacular Halloween!" the union stated in a guide to its members on Thursday. Furthermore, SAG-AFTRA advises its members to not publish images of costumes inspired by striking content on social media. The goal is to make a statement and demonstrate solidarity with their fellow union members while remaining unified during the strike.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been vocal supporters of the strike and have donated to the cause, per E-News. The pair donated $1 million to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in August, which provides emergency financial support to performers on strike. They join other Hollywood power couples such as George and Amal Clooney, Luciana and Matt Damon, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in making major contributions to the charity.

