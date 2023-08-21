Kim Kardashian Sparks Concern After Sharing 4-Year-Old Son Psalm’s Injury on Instagram

Kim Kardashian is known to be an adventurous mom who loves to encourage her children's hobbies and interests. However, the latest images of her four-year-old son Psalm have caused concerned fans to question her parenting skills. The billionaire beauty mogul shared a new picture of Psalm posing with his elder cousin, five-year-old True Thompson. Both the kids are standing in the posh home gym showing off their hand injuries, True is seen wearing a pink and black cast on her arm while Psalm can be seen sporting an all-black arm cast. The SKIMS founder has proudly captioned the picture - "cousin cast club" since both the kids are looking thrilled to be twinning in their injury moment.

As per the US Sun, The Kardashians fans on Reddit expressed their concern over the safety of Psalm and questioned the reality star's negligence. One Reddit fan said, "Why do their kids constantly have broken bones…" A second fan commented, "Psalm’s injury looks pretty serious." A third fan inquired, "How did they both break their arms ????" A fourth Reddit fan wrote, "How come all the Kardashians are breaking bones??" Last week the Hulu star had savagely coaxed her scared elder son, 7-year-old Saint West to jump off a perilous rocky cliff with sharp edges while enjoying a family time by the lake.

As per the US Sun, in a video posted on the Instagram story, the KUWTK alum appeared to be basking in the sun while sitting on a float in the water. Saint can be seen high up on the rocks, Kim joins in while several other people present start to encourage the 7-year-old to jump off the cliff. In one final attempt to make her son do the daredevil stunt, Kim can be heard shouting, "Ronaldo is in the water!" referring to one of his favorite soccer players Cristiano Ronaldo who plays for Al Nassr. Despite the bribe and coaxing, Saint still hesitated to take the dangerous plunge while his friend made a splash in the water. Kim had captioned the video - "The bribes," along with a laughter emoji.

The TV star who shares children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband Kanye West was earlier criticized for acting like a middle-class single mom. As per Page Six, fans called her out for complaining about motherhood and parenting, “Kim has 4 nannies, one assigned to each kid. Motherhood is not hard. Nannies are raising her kids. She needs to stop trying to act like she’s middle class,” one fan wrote. “She has Nannies [sic] and a lot of support in comparison to the average woman, and yet she still complains,” a second fan commented. “So much fakeness and contrived drama in their lives. Has so much background help from nannies. Yiou [sic] would swear she does it all alone,” a third fan chimed in.

In the latest Jay Shetty Podcast interview, Kim detailed her struggles as a single parent, “There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s—t, this f–king tornado in my house. Like, what just happened? You know, with all the moods and the personalities, and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there,” she added. “Like, it’s just me to play a good police officer and bad cop.”

