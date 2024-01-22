Fans Sue Iconic Pop Star Madonna for 'False Advertising' as Late Starts Spark Legal Battle

Madonna, the queen of pop, has been implicated in a legal struggle after unhappy fans filed a federal class action lawsuit over charges of delayed concert beginnings. Fans Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden believe Madonna violated her contract with concertgoers and New York state regulations by starting three December gigs at Brooklyn's Barclays Center later than stated.

The concerts, initially scheduled for July as part of Madonna's Celebration Tour, were rescheduled for December due to the singer's illness. The case, filed on January 17 in Brooklyn federal court, claims that Madonna's acts constitute not only a breach of contract, but also false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive business practices, per Billboard.

Lawyers for Fellows and Hadden claim that the two men expected the December 13 event to begin on schedule and would not have bought tickets if they had known about the considerable delays. The complaint claims that Madonna and the event organizers failed to notify ticket holders of the delayed start timings, leaving guests stuck in the middle of the night with limited public transportation choices or increased charges for ride-sharing services.

Madonna faces a lawsuit from two fans who say the pop icon started her concerts late. pic.twitter.com/GgqGzvZmfh — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 19, 2024

The lawsuit names Madonna, Live Nation, and the Barclays Center as defendants. The action alleges breach of contract, violation of New York's business practices and deceptive advertising laws, and negligent misrepresentation. Fellows and Hadden's lawyers believe that Madonna's history of starting concerts late, such as her 2016 Rebel Heart Tour and 2019-2020 Madame X Tour, should have caused organizers to alert spectators about possible delays. Representatives for Madonna and Live Nation have yet to react to inquiries about the case, leaving fans and observers eagerly awaiting the singer's response.

The Guardian investigates the lawsuit's broader ramifications, questioning whether such legal measures could herald a move away from the usually accepted behavior of rock and pop artists. While musicians have long been associated with rebelliousness and a contempt for timeliness, some industry insiders believe it is time for artists to be more considerate of their audience's time and money.

The article lists Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and Lauryn Hill as examples of artists who have faced criticism for late starts. Madonna's earlier defiance in the face of criticism, with her declaration that "a Queen is never late," lends an air of unapologetic assurance to the debate.

I love how the lawsuit states that they had no idea it would start late, but later acknowledges that Madonna has a "history" of starting late. So which is it...did they or did they not know, because they can't have it both ways! 😂 — James (@GarionOrb) January 18, 2024

Some believe that delays are part of the rock'n'roll ethos, as Emily Bootle points out in The Sun, and that Madonna, as an evolutionary force in music history, deserves some flexibility. Others, including Sam Allison of Rough Trade, underline the irritation felt by fans when they receive little information about the causes of late beginnings.

The case, which seeks class-action status for attendees of other Celebration acts with late beginnings, raises concerns about whether artists should be held legally responsible for starting performances later than intended. The inclusion of New York State's Business Law 149 in the complaint shows that the plaintiffs are particularly concerned about deceptive advertising.

