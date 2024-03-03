Fans Speculate Katy Perry Decided to Quit American Idol Over 'Stain on Her Legacy'

Katy Perry recently confirmed the long awaited news about her retirement from the reality talent show - American Idol. The Fireworks hitmaker made the announcement while appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel show earlier this month. “So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol,” Perry said while sharing that season 22 is her last. “I feel like I need to feel that pulse to my own beat,” she added. Fans speculate the Harleys in Hawaii songstress made the decision in response to criticism she received for allegedly acting aggressively toward contestants and also her lengthy presence 'stained her legacy'. Additionally, viewers accused Katy of being "unprofessional" and "doing dirty" to some of the contestants on the live show.

As per The US Mirror, a consultant on major network shows for ABC revealed the real reason for Perry's departure: “There are three factors at play centered around her deal and her family. Katy enjoyed the best deal for reality in TV, worth around $30m a year. It made her the (highest female star for reality and entertainment. But ABC do not want to up it after five years of increases. There is no wiggle room as the parent company Disney looks to be cost effective and keep spending down for the next couple of years. That edict comes from the very top. So Katy was advised the deal is the same and you are welcome to continue. ABC bosses know she is the one who draws the eyes to the show, but she also the most expensive."

.@DailyMirror and Rebecca May talks about Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' after seven years:



— “Katy enjoyed the best deal for reality in TV, worth around $30m a year. But ABC does not want to up it after five years of increases. There is no wiggle room as the parent company… pic.twitter.com/HcQoqM9IYE — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) February 25, 2024

“Katy has always told her friends that having a bigger family has been a dream. She is 40 in the fall and loves her blended harmonious family with Orlando and his ex Miranda Kerr. But she would like a little sibling for Daisy. She came from a family with a sister and really felt that aided her childhood and growing up experience. She and Angela remain tight to this day." The consultant continued to explain that Perry wants to spend time with her daughter, “The other thing is that Katy loves how Orlando is such a super dad to his children. That has made her love him even more. She has learned from him how to balance work and personal time...one could almost argue that he has helped him really find a balance in her life because of his influence."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by David Livingston

"And let's make this clear Katy is a really hands on mum, who likes to be there for breakfast and bed time for Daisy. Being away from TV recordings increases that time.” As per The US Sun, American Idol hairstylist Dean Banowetz exclusively revealed that Perry is poised to "launch a new album and go on a world tour." Banowetz also shared that the Roar songstress "has to have time away from the ABC series because she wants to trek around the world promoting new music." The famed hairstylist revealed that ABC is potentially seeking both Miley Cyrus and Pink to replace Katy in 2025.