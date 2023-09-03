Britney Spears Is Preparing For a Comeback Album With Sony Amid Her Divorce

Britney Spears is moving on with plans to revive her career despite the recent divorce filing by her estranged husband, Sam Asghari. A source informed Extra on Thursday that the 41-year-old pop diva is now negotiating a contract to create a comeback album. The outlet claims that Britney is negotiating a contract with Sony for a new album, which would be her first full-length release since 2016's Glory.

Britney met her soon-to-be ex-husband on the set of the music video for the song Slumber Party, which appeared on that album. After a string of releases in 2020, she only released the 2022 Elton John duets Hold Me Closer and Mind Your Business. The song was not well received upon its release and did not even make the Billboard 100.

Page Six reports that Britney is in the midst of contract negotiations, but that she already has a team of writers at work on fresh content for the forthcoming album. Britney is reportedly still 'focused' on the October 24 publication of her biography The Woman In Me, according to a source. It seems to be her top priority, with the additional information that she hopes to release new songs in conjunction with its arrival. The source said, "Ideally, she would love to do a record and maybe a song for the book release."

Putting out a whole album to coincide with the book's publication is very improbable, although she may perhaps put out a few new songs. Since her book probably includes allusions to her now-defunct marriage to Sam, it's also uncertain whether Spears will adhere to the publishing date or if she would wish to revise parts of it in light of their divorce. A source told the outlet that Britney is "in great spirits despite everything going on" despite the recent drama in her personal life.

Contrary to prior allegations of a blowout battle approximately a week ago in which Asghari accused Spears of cheating on him, purportedly in reaction to a rumor about her suspected adultery, the insider also stated the pair had decided to "move on a few weeks ago." TMZ claimed earlier on Thursday that he is 'completely out of her life,' causing her loved ones to worry that she has no one to turn to in times of need. According to reports, the Toxic singer is once again alienated from her mother Lynne Spears, and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and she continues to refuse to communicate with her father Jamie Spears.

Her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their two sons, Jayden, and Sean Preston, just relocated to Hawaii, adding to her worries about her social life and the absence of her sons. Though they were supposed to have been texting more often in recent months, Britney apparently hadn't seen them in person since early 2022. Sam, who was last seen publicly with Britney in June, allegedly informed his pals that she had physically abused him on many occasions behind closed doors during their relationship. He told his pals that security officers had to intervene to keep her from assaulting him, and he was once taken aback when she supposedly assaulted him in his sleep.

