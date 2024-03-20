Fans Speculate Florence Pugh Is Feuding With Kylie Jenner Over Timothee Chalamet

Rumors of a feud between actress Florence Pugh and reality star Kylie Jenner have sparked a frenzy among fans, with social media activity serving as the primary battleground for speculation. The alleged rivalry centers around Timothee Chalamet, with whom both Pugh and Jenner are connected. Pugh and Chalamet have been friends since their collaboration in the 2019 film adaptation of Little Women, where they portrayed on-screen lovers, further fueling rumors of a romantic connection off-screen.

Fans have been quick to point out social media interactions—or lack thereof—as proof of tension between Pugh and Jenner. The drama unraveled when Jenner followed Pugh on Instagram more than a week ago, but Pugh did not reciprocate the follow, nudging speculation among fans.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

In online forums and Reddit discussions, fans scrutinized their social media behavior. One fan wrote, "Florence still has not followed her back and it’s been a full week. She’s been active on insta so its deliberate. she’s not gonna follow Kylie." Another added, "Remember (Kylie) forced herself with Flo for a pic in Paris? Flo posted every pic she took with others, but not Kylie. Idk why Kylie is trying so hard. If Tim is her real bf, then just follow him and post him and get it over with."

A third wrote, "This is so embarrassing … stalking his friends and costars." A fourth exclaimed, "Kylie's just stalking his friends now to make people think they're still together. So these days, she's trying to push herself onto Florence Pugh. Nothing to see here but the sad and pathetic antics of a woman who just got dumped."

As per The Sun, the scrutiny extended to previous interactions between Chalamet and Pugh, with fans sharing clips and moments where the pair flaunted close rapport and chemistry. Pugh’s use of endearing terms like "babe" and "baby" about Chalamet during interviews and public appearances added fuel to the speculation. One fan gushed, "She calls him babe and baby." A second resonated with the emotions and wrote, "I ship them hard."

Another added, "They look so good together, and they seem genuinely comfortable in each other’s company. They make sense." "She was on the red carpet with him and rubbing his back, rubbing his chest, randomly kissing him on the cheek, etc. and he was smiling and enjoying it. Neither of them cares about Kylie," a fourth remarked.

Another fan added, "It's really over for [Kylie] now because [Timothee] has no more press to do and is going to be moving to New York and Montreal soon for the Bob Dylan biopic, which starts filming in March. He’s done with her."

When Florence Pugh meets Kylie Jenner at the Valentino Haute Couture show 🥰pic.twitter.com/jWBuyBxIE8 — PopKons🍿 (@Pop_Kons) January 25, 2024

Additionally, fans noted Chalamet's recent promotional activities for his film Dune: Part Two, during which Jenner was notably absent from key events. This absence, coupled with Chalamet's upcoming filming commitments in New York and Montreal, led some fans to speculate that Jenner and Chalamet's relationship may have ended.