Fans Slam Kylie Jenner for ‘Forgetting’ She Has Two Children, She Only Mentions Daughter in Video

Recently, Kylie Jenner was spotted endorsing Kylie Skin in a TikTok video. In the almost 10-second video, Jenner teased her flabby stomach while wearing all-white. The Kardashians actress wore a skirt and a one-shoulder twisted minidress. She said in the clip, "Right now, I cannot leave the house without my Kylie Skin lip butter and.." After pausing to glance over, Jenner returned her attention to the camera and concluded, 'Stormi.'

As reported by The Sun, the reality star was made fun of in the comments section for bringing up her six-year-old daughter Stormi and not her two-year-old son Aire. One of the users commented, "And what about Aire? But like…why not Aire too?" Another user added, "Why does she talk like someone has a pew gun pointed at her, and she has to think of the right answers? Probably why she forgot about Aire." A third one added, "[Kylie] sounds rediculous. She barely remembers her kid's name." A fourth user commented, "Lip butter comes before Stormi and Aire."

Kylie. 👑♌️



- The youngest self made billionaire, CEO of Kylie Cosmetics - Kylie Skin & KHY, reality tv star, socialite, model, high fashion fanatic, business woman, mommy of two.



- 21+, nd, mdni, roleplay & parody purposes only, not affiliated with Kylie Jenner. pic.twitter.com/MA3kcra2iC — The King. Not @KylieJenner | Parody. (@DeviousKylie) March 12, 2024

Mid-February was the last time the reality star was seen out and about with her kids. In Paris, France, Jenner was seen getting ready to leave an event with her daughter Stormi. During Paris Fashion Week, the mother and daughter dressed in black. While Stormi chose an age-appropriate attire, Kylie donned a body-hugging, strapless gown. Walking into the swarm of flashing cameras, Jenner held her kid. Stormi went back to her bodyguard, who covered her face with his shoulder, once the TV personality had laid her down.

So kylie jenner just launched her first fragrance and her brand new Vodka company Sprinter at the same time along with back to back launches in KHY & her billion dollar cosmetic brand & she’s just 26 pic.twitter.com/NhzKJBAR4b — Erika Jayne (@hillshousewives) March 15, 2024

Apart from her cosmetic line, Jenner is also entering a few new business ventures. She recently used Instagram to promote Sprinter, a variety pack of vodka seltzer drinks. Close-ups of the cans' intricacies, color schemes, and items being manufactured at a facility were all captured in the images. With the comment, "Soon. 3.21 nationwide," she hinted at the release date of her most recent venture. Few people were thrilled with Kylie's most recent business endeavor and others discussed her new seltzer on an online forum. In addition, the Hulu star announced the good news in a recent Instagram video in which she was seen dipping into the pool and enjoying a Sprinter drink.

Many of Jenner's detractors have taken to an internet forum to voice their disapproval of her most recent commercial endeavor. One user wrote on her post, "Ok so Friday was clothing, Monday is perfume, Tuesday is Vodka soda, what garbage will they try to sell us tomorrow?" A second one added, "Too saturated, I can’t keep up with the Kardashians and all the different shit they selling." A third one added, "Mediocre makeup brand, skin brand, baby brand, a clothing line that doesn’t make sense, a perfume and now this. I get it I do but why not just focus on one thing make it be able to stand on its own before starting something else."