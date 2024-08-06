Fans Slammed Justin Bieber for Forgetting About Wife Hailey in Scathing Video After Awkward Incident

Throwback to when rumors had been swirling about the state of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's relationship. Adding to the buzz, a cringe-worthy moment from their past has made a comeback on social media. TikTok duo Halle and Maddi took the internet by storm with their recreation of the awkward incident involving Justin accidentally slamming a car door on Hailey. According to The US Sun, in the video, the star playing Hailey made a valiant effort to mimic Justin's movements and even reached out to hold hands with the person portraying him.

The creators captioned their post, "He didn’t turn his head once. Pov: That one celebrity who forgets he has a girlfriend." In 2019, merely a year after their wedding, the duo was seen stepping out of their sleek black SUV. Justin, cloaked in all-black for anonymity, got out of the vehicle first. He was unaware that Hailey was also trying to get down after him. This led to an awkward moment as he swung the door shut. Both celebrities appeared distressed as they made their way to a restaurant in West Hollywood, California. Hailey, the founder of Rhode, wore a light blue off-the-shoulder button-up shirt paired with matching jeans.

This isn't the first instance where fans have caught Justin being disrespectful towards his wife. Back in 2020, the couple marked Valentine's Day with a trip to an arcade. A video shared by Hailey from their outing grabbed headlines as online users criticized Justin's reaction to losing a game to his wife. According to The Things, the pop star shouted at Hailey in the aftermath. He said, "Baby, I wasn't trying!" In response, Hailey calmly reminded Justin to accept her victory. Fans, after watching the video, were upset by Justin's tone towards Hailey.

why is that i see justin bieber do something nice to or for hailey i think he’s faking it 😭😭



i feel as though it’s bc i’ve seen so many videos of him being rude to her 😟 — sym ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@wahaler) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile, in the comments section of the latest viral video, fans speculated that the TikTokers were subtly criticizing Justin and Hailey. "Not just a girlfriend, he forgets that he has a wife," a user said. Another user wrote, "This was painful to watch. She really should have left him but decided she has no self-worth outside her relationship status." A third user commented, "So not only does Justin slam the door on Hailey as she gets out of the car, but he also acts like a raging lunatic when she beats him in an arcade game." In recent months, fans have noticed several hints suggesting that Hailey and Justin are experiencing some trouble in their marriage.

A cryptic social media post from Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, added to the speculation. The actor reshared a video of Justin singing a hymn and requested prayers from fans, prompting further curiosity among followers. He said, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, and protection, and to draw close to the Lord." Meanwhile, on September 13, 2018, Hailey and Justin exchanged their vows during a courthouse wedding in New York City. They later held a wedding ceremony in front of their loved ones at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 21, 2024. It has since been updated.