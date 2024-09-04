Fans Say North West Looks Just Like Her Dad Kanye With Questionable Outfit: “She's Her Dad’s Daughter”

Throughout their time under the spotlight, rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have caught global attention with their controversial fashion choices. Now, Kanye's daughter North West is making headlines for copying her dad's fashion style. Kim Kardashian recently shared an Instagram post in which North wore an outfit that fans believed made her look like Kanye. The post was reportedly a behind-the-scenes peek at a TikTok dance rehearsal. North was wearing camo cargo shorts, an argyle sweater vest layered over a long-sleeve shirt, and a furry hat, as reported by Parade.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Stephane Cardinale

Her outfit left some fans confused about the style choice. Several users compared her to her dad as one Instagram user commented, "She got a vibe just like her dad. Weird and Kim doesn't have that energy that her daughter has she tries tho." Another Instagram user wrote, "The way she is her dad's daughter bruh. She got that whole man's everythingggggg down to his postures and traits." A third person said, "I just know Kim has said 'you look like yo damn daddy' more than once 😂😂😂." Several users also criticized her dressing sense as one person said, "Mann for all the money they have idk how this is 'fashion'😅."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Another user wrote, "Your daughter looks like a clown!!" However, some also defended the little girl in the comment section. One Instagram user commented, "Why would anyone criticize a kid?! And when I look back at some of the looks I tried at that age...not always great. But I think she looks fine!" Another person wrote, "Everybody complaining about her attire just know it's not SHEIN and just one sock could cover your rent/mortgage for the year! Some of u just full of problems coz if she dressed anyhow you would ALL have problems nonetheless... do u kiddo!"

KANYE AND NORTH'S FACIAL EXPRESSIONS ARE SO SIMILAR 😂 pic.twitter.com/YAuT35biCj — NORTH WEST (@Its_North_West) July 5, 2015

Meanwhile, on last year’s episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the Skims founder shared that North prefers to spend more time with her father. As reported by The Independent, Kardashian said, “She’ll go to her dad’s. She’ll be like: ‘Dad’s the best! He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security, he lives in an apartment.'" She added, “And she’ll start crying: ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment!’” During the same episode, she also spoke about her co-parenting struggles.

north west is literally a spitting image of kanye pic.twitter.com/l8WStoz6Sf — simone (@interstellifer) April 11, 2021

She described the experience as challenging, especially given the rapper's controversies. The Yeezy founder has also discussed the complexities of their co-parenting relationship. He said, “Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids." He added, “She’s still got them 80 percent of the time, [to] raise those children. So, what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum." Kardashian and Kanye were married for six years before finalizing their divorce in November 2022.