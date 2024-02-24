Fans Question Kourtney Kardashian’s Son’s Bruised Eye After Getting Mocked for Her Outfit

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, has been making waves as she joins her husband, Travis Barker, 48, on tour with Blink-182 in Australia. Speculation arose regarding Kardashian's son Reign's black eye after paparazzi photos surfaced showing the injury. According to The U.S. Sun, Reddit users speculated on the cause, with comments suggesting he may have gotten into a fight or sustained the injury while engaging in adventurous activities.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Despite the speculation surrounding Reign's injury, Kardashian has yet to address the concerns. However, even before this incident, the Kardashians star made headlines upon her arrival in Australia, where she recounted a chilling encounter with a local insect. Recently, paparazzi captured the lovebirds taking a leisurely stroll in Brisbane, displaying their usual affection by holding hands while sipping on coffee. The couple sported coordinated casual outfits for the sunny walk, with Barker opting for a plain white t-shirt paired with burgundy pants and sneakers, while Kardashian wore distressed-hem baggy blue jeans, black stilettos, and an oversized black t-shirt with a noticeable hole.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

This wardrobe choice didn't go unnoticed by observant fans on Reddit, who criticized Kardashian's outfit, with one person commenting, "I wish she would stop dressing like this. She is wearing a t-shirt with holes in it." Another critic described it as "one of her worst outfits ever." As of now, the mum has not acknowledged the conversations around her son's eye that are doing the rounds. However, the reality star has been posting a lot lately about her vacation in Australia with her partner. In a fan-captured video, Barker and Kardashian were seen sharing a passionate kiss and exchanging loving glances while holding hands and clutching coffee cups. Their intimate moment was interrupted by Barker's bandmates, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus.

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope, Reign e Travis Berker em eSydney, Australia — 16 de Fevereiro, 2024 pic.twitter.com/v0y5IYKUfw — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) February 18, 2024

Barker opted for a casual look, wearing a white t-shirt with loose burgundy pants and sneakers, while Kardashian sported black stilettos and an oversized black t-shirt with a visible hole, accessorized with a small black purse and a high bun hairstyle. Despite some fashion critique regarding Kardashian's choice of heels, the couple appeared unfazed as they continued to support Barker and his bandmates during their tour in Australia and New Zealand. With several more tour dates ahead, including two additional shows in Sydney before heading to New Zealand, the couple's adventures are far from over according to Blink-182's tour schedule.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Sport Matching Sneakers While Treating Reign to Taronga Zoo Before blink-182's Sydney Concert Premiere pic.twitter.com/ncRbbuC4qY — Kardashian Jenner News Update (@karjennews) February 16, 2024

Kardashian's presence on Barker's tour is not new, as she has previously publicly displayed their affectionate relationship. Since the birth of her first child with Travis Barker, Kardashian has maintained a low profile on her social media platforms, preferring to live her life away from the spotlight.