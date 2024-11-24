Fans Point Out One Bizarre Detail In Old Photos of Diana and Charles: "They Were The Same..."

Princess Diana sacrificed her freedom when she started courting Prince Charles and when the couple wed on 29 July 1981 she entered a life in obeisance to the monarchy. Decades later fans have spotted an odd factor that the late princess followed during their doomed marriage. Diana stood a level below Charles in all of their earlier official photos. “For years, Diana wore shoes no higher than two inches out of respect to her husband’s ego,” royal author Eloise Moran revealed in her book - The Lady Di Look Book: What Diana Was Trying to Tell Us Through Her Clothes. According to Cosmopolitan, an X account confirmed the fact by posting a collage of the royal couple standing together but not looking eye to eye.

Charles and Diana stood at 1.78 meters, or approximately 5 ft 10 yet when the pictures were taken it appeared that the Princess of Wales was shorter. According to Marie Claire, the royal author noted that Diana dutifully followed the rule of wearing kitten heels or flats whenever she was with her husband. Moran recalled a particular moment when the princess wore flats while visiting the Cirencester Hospital in 1990 after Charles broke his arm. “Diana styled an unbuttoned chambray shirt over a casual white T-shirt and wore it with a floral knee-length skirt and coordinating, but not quite matching, flat shoes,” she wrote, calling it a “pre-divorce revenge look.”

Prince Charles & Princess Diana at Honeymoon Photocall By The River Dee on 19th August 1981. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library)

Moran described in her book that Diana's favorite shoe brand was Jimmy Choo and as her marriage with Charles began going down she switched to heels. “Jimmy Choo recalled that at the start of their seven-year friendship, Diana always ordered flats, then, as her marriage started to crumble, the heels got higher. ‘First, she went up to two inches, then three inches, then three ½ inches, then three ¾ inches. They just kept creeping up and up,’ said Choo.” Interestingly, the famous shoemaker had a pair of pumps ready to be gifted to the Princess of Wales upon her return from Paris in August 1997. However, a tragic automobile accident ultimately claimed her life.

“She tragically never got to receive them, and Jimmy kept them in his personal collection in remembrance of his friend and best client,” Moran wrote in the book. Royal biographer and historian Robert Lacey revealed that Diana had her heels custom-made for her wedding day. Marie Claire reported, that the heels were "kept deliberately low so as not to upstage the groom: at five foot ten, Diana was exactly the same height as Charles," Lacey disclosed. In his book Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, the royal author mentioned that the exquisite pair was made to match her ivory taffeta gown that also went with a long lace veil.