Princess Diana Wanted to Expose Something Major About Charles That People Had Never Seen: Author

King Charles III and Princess Diana's love triangle with Camilla Parker Bowles is still a hot topic today, but it turned out that the late royal wished people could know Charles was once smitten with her—and so was she. A royal biographer, earlier this year, in July, claimed that Diana had recalled her early romance with the monarch before her death and hoped that people could see their love letters, The Times reported. Royal author Ingrid Seward revealed at an Oldie magazine lunch, "Diana told me very shortly before she died that she wished people could see the love letters she had from Charles. She really wanted people to know that she loved Charles and he loved her. And I always remembered that. And she wanted the boys [Prince William and Prince Harry] to know that. There was a period of great love between them."

Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales kissing Princess Diana at prizegiving after a polo match at Cirencester. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Graham)

The couple was first introduced by Diana's sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale in 1977 who recounted the moment they instantly connected. "He met Miss Right and she met Mr. Right. They just clicked. They have the same giggly sense of humor, and they both love ballet and opera and sport in all forms. It's perfect, and they are both over the moon about it," she said, as per The New York Times.

They met on and off until three years later when Diana and Charles officially began dating. After a whirlwind of courtship, they publicly announced their engagement in February 1981. A few months later, in July, they wed in a highly publicized ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. However, what they didn't know then was the myriad of marriage troubles they would experience.

12 June 1981: Lady Diana Spencer & Prince Charles attend a wedding rehearsal at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London 17 days before their wedding pic.twitter.com/MsU6uzIsfv — ALL PRINCESS DIANA (@princessdibooks) June 12, 2024

Much later, Diana reportedly told her astrologer Penny Thornton that she almost called off the wedding. In an ITV documentary, Thornton recalled, "One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding, Charles told her that he didn't love her. I think Charles didn't want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana," and consequently, Diana thought about 'not going forward with the wedding.'

While the princess was a bunch of nerves at the time, we all know how things worked out: despite her worries, she said her vows. But the pain seemingly persisted, as she later told her friend and voice coach, Peter Settelen, that her wedding was the 'worst day of [her] life.' Apparently, she also said that if she could write her own 'script,' she would have Charles 'go away with' Camilla and 'never come back.' This confession was made public in a recording released as part of a Channel 4 documentary.

Their marriage, which lasted for 15 years, succumbed to heartbreaks, feelings of angst, jealousy, and infidelity. Some good things that came out of it were Diana's immense influence over the public as she inspired many and their two sons Princes William and Harry. Still, by 1986, their relationship was beyond repair with Charles writing in a letter that he felt trapped in a 'kind of cage...longing to be free.' The royal couple separated in 1992 and their divorce was finalized only a year before Diana tragically died in a car crash, as per People.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.