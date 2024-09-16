Royal Author Says Prince Harry Would Have 'Never Imagined' Living Like an Ex-Royal on His 40th Birthday

After meeting Meghan Markle in 2016, Prince Harry's life underwent a radical transformation. The couple wed in 2018 and announced their resignation as senior royals in January 2020. The royal pair is no longer referred to as His or Her Royal Highness (HRH), although they have retained their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry renounced his military rank as well. According to BBC, in June 2020, they relocated to California, citing the need for more privacy to raise their son Archie. In 2021, their daughter Lilibet was born. Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine and a royal biographer, said that the ex-royal could never have imagined the lifestyle he is leading as his 40th birthday draws near on Sunday. "Harry would never have envisaged himself living in California 10 years ago. He was still dedicated to the military although his active career was ending."

Seward told the UK Mirror, that Harry is left completely alone from his royal fold and especially frozen out from the presence of his brother Prince William and father King Charles."He founded the Invictus Games and the first tournament took place to huge fanfare in London in September 2014 around the time of his 30th birthday. King Charles will celebrate his son's 40th from a distance. Milestone birthdays are important to the royals. Whatever upsets Harry has caused will be forgotten for the day," the royal biographer said.

"Harry celebrated his 30th with his mates at a grand dinner in Clarence House. His 40th will be in the sunshine of Montecito with a wife and two kids. He says he is happier now. We hope he is." It comes as Harry has insisted he is 'excited' about turning 40 as he prepares to celebrate this birthday with friends," Seward said. The Sussexes are scheduled to spend the day together. It is reported that he has also organized a trip with pals later to commemorate the milestone. He is also scheduled to visit New York City later this month to support many charitable causes, including the company that created the Princess Diana Legacy Award, after his birthday celebrations.

In addition, Harry is concentrating on his work with the non-profit organization he co-founded, the Archewell Foundation, and endeavors planned under a Netflix partnership, such as an impending documentary about his love of polo that will premiere in December. "I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40," the Duke said, ahead of his birthday in a statement to the BBC, he added: "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world".

Praising parenthood he stated, "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work," the statement said. "Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."