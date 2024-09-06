Fans Outraged as Taylor Swift Features Five Times in New NFL Promo: “We Are Here to Watch Football”

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance has attracted a flood of new NFL fans. For Swifties, this is quite thrilling, but several die-hard NFL fans aren't as happy. As the NFL gears up for a new season, the league’s fascination with Swift has new heights. The recently released promo for the upcoming season majorly features Swift’s high-profile relationship with Kelce, as reported by Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Perry Knotts

Critics pointed out that the singer-songwriter appears five times in the promo video. The clip aired online with the caption, "Football is back this week." Netizens flocked to the comment section to chime in. One X user wrote, "Taylor Swift makes 5 appearances. Totally disrespectful to the men who have spent their blood, sweat, and tears making it to the top of the NFL, only to be ousted for a pop star who merely dates a player."

Lets strike a deal here: put her in A Dallas cowboy cheerleader style uniform so we got something to look at when you cut to her. — Richard Hendricks (@RH6978) September 4, 2024

The user continued, "They don't need her...Sure, she brings a certain (rather large) group of people to the NFL, but they don't need her. They need their players. So, replacing many of the best players in the league with a pop star is simply disrespectful." Another X user penned, "Taylor Swift is to NFL football like social justice slogans on the sidelines — it’s everywhere, and you can’t escape it, no matter how much you just want to focus on the game. #NFLKickoff." A third person opined, "Good God @NFL, do you even know your audience? Enough with the Taylor Swift BS, for crying out loud! We are here to watch football, not narcissistic pop stars who happen to be temporarily dating a football player."

Imagine being an NFL Star and seeing you didn’t make the cut to be in the video and that dudes girlfriend was shown more than any player — Regular Dude (@RegularJayC) September 3, 2024

In agreement, another echoed, "Imagine being an NFL Star and seeing you didn’t make the cut to be in the video and that dude's girlfriend was shown more than any player." Another comment online, read, "Let's strike a deal here— Put her in A Dallas cowboy cheerleader-style uniform so we got something to look at when you cut to her." Meanwhile, NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, gushed about the significant impact Swift has had on the league.

Good God @NFL, do you even know your audience?



Enough with the Taylor Swift BS, for crying out loud!



We are here to watch football, not narcissistic pop stars who happen to be temporarily dating a football player. — Chadwick Durden (@ChadwickDurden) September 4, 2024

As reported by Deadline, he said, "She’s a remarkable performer. She knows great entertainment. I had the opportunity to go to two of her concerts with our girls and my wife. She’s the best of the best. So, having her come to NFL games, [to] have her [be a] part of that is nothing but positive.” He added, “Having the Taylor Swift effect is also a positive. Both Travis and Taylor are wonderful young people. They seem very happy. She knows great entertainment and I think that’s why she loves NFL football. I think it’s great to have her a part of it. Obviously, it creates a buzz, another group of young fans, particularly young women."