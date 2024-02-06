Trevor Noah Slams NFL Fans and Taylor Swift Conspiracies in Grammys 2024 Monologue

At the 66th Grammy Awards, Trevor Noah delivered a brilliant opening monologue in which he criticized NFL fans for their criticism of Taylor Swift and made subtle references to the conspiracies MAGA is making about her. With her boyfriend Travis Kelce heading to the Super Bowl on February 11, Swift's attendance at Chiefs games has drawn criticism from NFL fans who feel that her reactions to Kelce and his team detract from game coverage, per Raw Story. Noah devoted a significant portion of his frenzied opening remarks during the telecast to addressing this issue and the twisted conspiracy theories MAGA has been building about her.

“Can I just say something? I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift, like she’s controlling the cameras at the games,” Noah said, while Swift, standing close to him, clearly got very happy hearing those remarks, per New York Post.

“Let her live, let her live,” he continued. “In fact, tonight, on behalf of Taylor, I’m gonna give her a break. Every time they mention Taylor Swift, I’m gonna get revenge. Every time they say, Taylor Swift, I’m going to cut to someone who played football,” Noah commented as the Grammy cameras panned to Terry Crews, a former NFL player who is currently hosting America's Got Talent. Crews was a player for several teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Diego Chargers.

“Ooh, you like that, Terry Crews?” Noah joked. “You better fix your face, Terry! We’re watching you all night, Terry!” Noah made another joke while the cameras panned to a laughing Swift and a delighted Crews. “We’re watching you all night — no relaxing for you!”

“Do you work for the CIA?” Noah continued, referencing the many conspiracy theories that have been floating around concerning Swift, such as the extreme right's claim that she would attend the Super Bowl and endorse President Biden later. Noah remarked, “Oh, by the way, I can read lips. Watch what you say.”

Although national security authorities are accustomed to dismissing ludicrous conspiracy theories, this most recent rumor that has taken the MAGA world by storm hits a different note, per POLITICO. The rumor is that the Pentagon is using Swift as a 'psychological operation' to reelect President Joe Biden and will somehow rig the Super Bowl to benefit Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and Swift's boyfriend, following which the singer will endorse Biden.

“The absurdity of it all boggles the mind,” said one senior administration official. “It feels like one of those ‘tell me you are a MAGA conspiracy theorist, without telling me you are a MAGA conspiracy theorist’ memes.” “We know all too well the dangers of conspiracy theories, so to set the record straight — Taylor Swift is not part of a DOD psychological operation. Period,” said Sabrina Singh, a spokesperson for the Pentagon.