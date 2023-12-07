'Was it lip-synced?' asked The Voice fans, who accused the pop star, Gwen Stefani, of faking it. The judge of the singing reality television show has been the target of fans, criticizing her for her indecisive nature and demanding to fire her. A recent episode of NBC's reality TV aired on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, and saw trolls taking another jibe at her.

Social media was flooded with criticism over the Hollaback Girl's latest live performance on the reality television show. The singer performed her hit song, True Babe, for her fans, but it backfired. Dressed like the true pop star that she is, she sang her new track, which was released in June 2023. However, people sneered at her.

People on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram pointed out that she may have been lip-syncing the whole time. A user, @terri_leigh24, slammed the singer on Instagram, "She can't sing." A second person, @maybeemaybeenot, called her out: "[It] sounded like a lip sync. Too famous now. Overly manufactured. The real talent is the contestants."

Some questioned her choice of song, while others criticized her voice. One social media user, @colomackenzie, said, "I like her, but I couldn't understand her at all. Needed to pull up the video and watch." Another The Voice fan, @nurzie0143, echoed, "Couldn't understand a single word."

I just watched Gwen Stefani singing her new hit song ‘toothpaste toothpaste I want a toupee toupee’ - on The Voice — Clockwork X (@automaticsteam) December 6, 2023

Another disappointed user, @jessiepurewal, commented, "Ooooh. That was bad." @bisquit9 questioned her singing abilities, saying, "Can't believe she makes a living as a singer." @lynne.henderson2 asked, "How was it "Live?" It was Lip-synching." @klodi_fama said, "She can't sing anymore. She was iconic in her time, [but] now she needs to stick to Fashion. Singing no more, please."

There is seriously no doubt that @gwenstefani is an icon. 🙌 Just check out her performance of "True Babe" tonight on #TheVoice! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/byQRk6xo4k — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 6, 2023

The Don't Speak singer conquered the stage in a black, studded, sleeveless top she paired with a matchy coral jacket and baggy pants. The show created a floral milieu in the backdrop, filled with flowers and psychedelic graphics. She grooved and jumped on her newly released track, reported The Sun.

Am I crazy or does @gwenstefani seem 2 B not “in it” this season 😖 she looks uninterested.Had a strong team after blinds only to get rid of the “stars” and also feel like her entire team will be in bottom 4 tonight 😫 im a massive life gwen fan just being honest #TheVoice — Matt (@mtiger111) December 6, 2023

Recently, her presence on The Voice has troubled the fans who have questioned her decision-making skills. She's been coaching on and off alongside fellow judges like 30-year-old Niall Horan, 68-year-old Reba McEntire, and 44-year-old John Legend. She previously appeared in seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, 19, and 22.

Watching The Voice and Gwen Stefani is singing… Dunham says in a rather confused tone: “She’s famous for singing?!” 🤣



I giggle and say: “Yup”



I have to agree with you on this one bud. 🤣 — Chris Lopez (@chrislopez02_) December 6, 2023

However, in recent times, many fans on The Voice want Stefani to be fired from the show. Amid the growing backlash, it seems the 54-year-old has secretly thought of quitting the show. She dropped a major career hint on Today With Hoda & Jenna. The singer wants to add another dimension to her diverse portfolio, and the premiere of Shop 'til You Drop in November made fans think Stefani might exit.

Gwen loving on Reba!! I like them together on The Voice and their fun friendship!! And the respect with which she talks about Reba, well she has my vote!! @reba She’s a good one! @gwenstefani ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j4V0vTa2zG — 🌹Katie:RealRebaLove 👩🏻‍🦰 👑 #TeamReba (@realrebalove) December 5, 2023

Meanwhile, the pop icon celebrated a historical moment with her husband, Blake Shelton, and her sons as the Just A Girl singer scored a Hollywood Walk of Fame. Shelton gave a heartwarming speech honoring his wife and her multitude of talents, reported Billboard. "Standing here almost 10 years later, after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life," gushed Shelton. "And I gotta tell you all, that's rare in this business."

