Fans of the Sussexes Throw Shade At Prince William's Recent Social Outing Amid Kate's Diagnosis

After her cancer diagnosis, Kate Middleton is prioritizing rest and treatment, while Prince William juggles royal duties with family care. He was recently spotted taking a break from his busy schedule at a Norfolk pub with Carol Middleton, on April 10. Accompanied by his oldest son, Prince George, William attended the Conference League game on April 11 against Lille OSC to support Aston Villa.

So ok for Kate's husband and son to go to football matches and ok for William and Carol to go to the pub, ok for the rest of the RF to go on luxury holidays but Meghan should wear sackcloth and put her business activities on hold because Kate is ill? — Minzy 🇺🇦 🌍 🇪🇺 🎷🌿 (@MinzylikesJazz) April 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been seen attending various events in Los Angeles. The couple recently also announced new business ventures which garnered public scrutiny. As per Nickiswift, fans of the Sussexes have highlighted the disparities in public perception. They pointed out that the former royals often face criticism for having an active social life, while William continues to get public support even when he takes time away from his sick wife.

His wife is getting cancer treatment but he's going to a match and he gets beers with his mother in law. Meanwhile Meghan shouldn't breathe too loud because it's insensitive for sick Kate. The people on that island have lost it. pic.twitter.com/JL5oU9R2Gf — the blue (@thebluestshade) April 12, 2024

@MinzylikesJazz tweeted, "So ok for Kate's husband and son to go to football matches and ok for William and Carol to go to the pub, ok for the rest of the RF to go on luxury holidays but Meghan should wear sackcloth and put her business activities on hold because Kate is ill?" @thebluestshade added, "His wife is getting cancer treatment but he's going to a match and he gets beers with his mother-in-law. Meanwhile, Meghan shouldn't breathe too loud because it's insensitive for sick Kate. The people on that island have lost it."

But Meghan is the one who needs to stay locked in her house, not work, not go anywhere, because Katie has cancer… — DuchessOfCle ("Royal Expert") she/her/hers (@DuchessCle) April 12, 2024

@VelkaSky tweeted, "So, William can turn up to Baftas and football games but can't friggin "work". I can't stand this incompetent...Literally cannot. He should be ashamed of himself. He's only out and about because of Harry now. What a loser." @DuchessOfCle also sarcastically added, "But Meghan is the one who needs to stay locked in her house, not work, not go anywhere, because Katie has cancer." Another user @SageKnowsAll chimed, "We all know why he showed up with a kid in tow. He can’t stand Harry getting any positive press at all. Funny how this happened and yet the British press are still banging on about Harry and Meghan doing this that or the other."

We all know why he showed up with a kid in tow. He can’t stand Harry getting any positive press at all.



Funny how this happened and yet the British press are STILL banging on about Harry and Meghan doing this that or the other — IAmSage (@SageKnowsAll) April 11, 2024

The Prince of Wales reportedly had a 'quiet conversation' with his mother-in-law over the weekend, a source told The Daily Mail. "It was all very low-key, with no great fanfare," the insider informed royal reporter Richard Eden. "Carole is desperately trying to keep Catherine fully focused on her recovery," a source told The US Magazine. "It’s a very worrying time for the family but they are not looking for any assistance from their children and don’t want them to worry...Catherine and her parents are very close and they always check in with each other, but talk about the business is off limits as she needs to focus on her health."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

Meanwhile, the Sussexes recently announced details for their two upcoming Netflix projects. Markle is putting together a nonfiction series that will "celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining, and friendship," according to ABC News. Michael Steed, the director of the late Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown series, will helm the series, and the Duchess will be involved as an executive producer.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share kiss after charity polo match in Miami https://t.co/Eypkk3CT76 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 13, 2024

The second series will trace Harry's love for polo. "Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level," a representative for Sussex stated, disclosing that the majority of the series was filmed at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida.