Fans Notice Kris Jenner's Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face in Latest Photos

Kris Jenner, 68, has long been known for maintaining a polished, youthful appearance, but her latest photos of her family outing shared on social media sparked major buzz online. The images, shared by her daughter, Khloé Kardashian, 40, on Friday, October 18, during a Disneyland trip, showed Kris alongside Khloe's youngest daughter, True, son Tatum, and niece Dream, enjoying a day at the California amusement park. Khloé captioned the post with a simple "✨ Disneyland ✨."

While the adorable snapshots of the children running around the park received positive attention, Jenner's appearance soon took center stage. Fans were quick to notice a stark contrast between her smooth, youthful face and her wrinkled hands during her latest family outing. One person joked, "Them doctors don’t do hand lifts?" while another commented, "Wow 😮 The contrast of seeing [Kris's] face and then seeing her hand." A third remarked, "I’m just amazed at the work surgeons can do!!"

Kris Jenner and Anastasia Soare with FIJI Water at The Daily Front Row's 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 28, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Phillip Faraone)

Jenner's photos fueled further discussions on social media, with some criticizing the heavy filtering and others embracing the humor of it all. "With all your Moneys you can't keep your hands 👵🏻🖐🏻🖐🏻 young to Match your face 👧🏻" wrote one user, while another chimed in, "Kris' hand give away that age tho huh."

Despite the ongoing ramble, Jenner has not publicly commented on it. Amid the critiques, fans of Kardashian and Jenner still rallied behind the post. One fan commented, "I mean… we all know her real age. It’s not shocking. And it’s really obvious she edits her pics. So whatever who really cares at this point lol." Another praised the Disneyland outing, writing, "Awww!! Tatum in the car and he and True hugging 🤗 ❤️."

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian-Jenner clan has come under fire for apparent photo editing. Kardashian herself has faced frequent accusations of heavily editing her images. As previously reported by OK! Magazine, she shared photos of herself and her kids celebrating Valentine's Day at home earlier this year, but inconsistencies in her cat's facial features caught fans' attention. In the current Disneyland post, critics believed Kardashian might have forgotten to 'do her hands.'

The reality star has previously opened up about how relentless criticism has led her to edit her photos. "For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them every day by the world," she stated in 2021.

Besides, Jenner's unedited photos have also made headlines in the past. The 68-year-old momager recently appeared in a series of photos promoting the sportswear brand Alo, but it was her smooth, wrinkle-free face that grabbed the most attention, reported Daily Mail. In the first image, the mother of six—whose daughters have frequently faced criticism for excessive use of filters—posed with a dog, dressed in a dusty rose button-up, leggings, and sneakers.