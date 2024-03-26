Fans Concerned as Britney Spears Licks Camera in Yet Another Bizarre Video

Britney Spears grabbed headlines last Saturday with a quirky video on social media, donning white lingerie. The outfit styled with a pearl necklace and tan high heels, highlighted her toned legs and arms, as reported by The US Sun. In the video, as Spears confidently moved around with her arms behind her back, she provocatively licked the camera lens, sparking wild reactions from fans and media outlets.

This was however not the first time. In another recent video, the singer made headlines due to a wardrobe malfunction while dressed in a pink body-hugging dress. As Spears walked in flipping her hair, her strap broke which resulted in the mishap. To prevent the dress from falling further, she held it in place and maintained her composure, smiling throughout the video. The setting appeared to be the living room of her expansive Calabasas mansion in California.

The entertainer frequently shares snapshots and videos showcasing her fashion choices on social media. In October of the previous year, the Toxic singer treated her Instagram followers to a stunning beach photo, revealing her sun-kissed and fit figure against a backdrop of tropical trees, according to Entertainment Tonight. While comments were disabled, the image received overwhelming approval from her fans, quickly gaining millions of likes.

Additionally, Spears also made headlines last week when in a bold move, she shared several photos and a video from a nude shoot. In the pictures, she posed with her back facing the camera, glancing over her shoulder with her hands covering her chest. Opting for a natural look, the star went makeup-free and styled her hair in a messy updo. Although a few fans criticized her, several others came to her support. One user wrote, "The fact that John Cena can go out on the Oscars totally naked but when Britney Spears post censored nudes on her Instagram account she’s called crazy and have her freedom questioned. Society's double standards and misogyny is real."

In November of 2021, Spears' conservatorship under her father, which had lasted for over a decade, finally ended. Since then, more details about her challenging upbringing and her mistreatment at the hands of her family have come to light. These revelations have caused major a rift within her family. Spears recently also ended her marriage to Sam Asghari after just one year of being married. A source suggested that Spears' habit of frequently stripping in front of her staff was the major reason for the divorce. Additionally, Spears recently also posted a playful video of herself pretending to wash her face like a cat. In the video, she licked her finger and rubbed it under her eyes. In the caption, she wrote, "I’m so lazy I didn’t get up to wash my face or even consider looking up the next best thing. I took matters into my own hands and just like a cat…I licked my paws and smoothed my face back with my fingers"