Fans Claim That North West Made a 'Mean' Jab at Taylor Swift on Social Media

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 10-year-old daughter, North West, made waves online in an unexpected development that has the internet in a frenzy. On the joint account that North and her mother Kardashian own on TikTok, there was a video repost that seemed to be a discreet swipe at Taylor Swift. As reported by The Sun, in the music video for her 2017 single Delicate, Swift was shown wildly dancing. The vocalist performed acrobatic moves in a hotel lobby while wearing a blue, tasseled minidress and going barefoot.

TikTok account owned by Kim Kardashian and North West reposts video mocking Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/zT55f1PPQ9 — Pop Base (@PopBaseUpdates) March 3, 2024

In the crazy video, Swift marched past a registration counter and took pictures of security officers' faces. However, the post was later deleted from the joint account. After posting a screenshot of the repost, a fan commented on Reddit, saying, "LMAOOO north is so messy." Nevertheless, despite the amusement, several voiced worries about the possible repercussions of such behavior, particularly in light of the past hostility between Swift and North's parents. Another user commented, "Uh oh lol, I understand North probably saw it online but I hope [Kim and Kanye West] are not spewing hate behind the scenes around their kids, that would just be ugly and unnecessary to let your kids know." A third user wrote, "It’s the only repost on their account. This is hilarious i don’t think she meant to repost it."

The dispute began after West notoriously cut short Swift's victory speech at the 2009 VMAs. Over the years, the conflict has escalated several times, most notably in response to Kanye's song Famous and Kardashian's subsequent revelation of a conversation she had with Swift. These incidents have added to a convoluted story that is full of allegations, declarations made in public, and conflicting explanations for what happened. In an extensive cover feature, Swift—who was selected for Time's 2023 Person of the Year—spoke with the publication about a variety of topics about her life and work. She discussed several topics, including Kanye West's 2016 song, in which he made a crude reference to her—a comment she denied endorsing.

The criticism Swift experienced at the time, she told Time, seemed like 'a career death.' She went on to talk more about the encounter, saying: "Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me. You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before." She added, "I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard." Swift then released her album Reputation, which had a vengeance theme and was originally greeted with criticism upon its release in 2017.