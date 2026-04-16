FAA Scolds Pilots For Meowing & Barking On Air Traffic Control Frequency

Even pilots need to have fun occasionally, especially when making transatlantic flights, and in this case, a couple of them found a way to relieve tensions. However, both pilots are now under investigation for doing cat and dog impressions on the air traffic control frequency, which is reserved for emergencies.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating what became a viral incident. The audio snippet was obtained from ATC.com and was air traffic control audio from Reagan National Airport.

In the audio recording, one pilot says, “Meow, meow,” while another pilot could be heard barking and doing a pretty good impression of a dog. According to ABC News, the cat and dog exchange was recorded on April 12, 2026.

A voice can be heard chiding the pilots on the same frequency as they continue to make cat and dog noises, saying, “You guys need to be professional.” Later, the voice tells the pilots it was funny for the first five minutes.

Pilots were heard barking and meowing at each other 😹🐶 pic.twitter.com/qtYUtVENj5 — Lucy (@TheLucyShow1) April 16, 2026

“This is why you still fly an RJ,” another person then says, referring to a regional jet, on which many pilots start their flying careers. Meanwhile, it isn’t clear from the recording which flight the two pilots were on, or which airline they worked for.

The Federal Aviation Administration states that it prohibits pilots from engaging in “non-essential conversations” when their plane is below 10,000 feet in altitude.

“Conversations must be related to the safe operation of the aircraft. The FAA investigates all situations where pilots may have violated any regulation,” the agency said in a statement.

🚨#BREAKING: The FAA has announced that they will investigate an incident after two pilots were heard meowing and woofing on an emergency aviation frequency. pic.twitter.com/OkOdptf2lN — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 16, 2026

Dennis Tajer is a pilot and a spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association, which represents American Airlines pilots. He said he had heard meowing on the “guard” frequency before, which is reserved for emergencies.

“Anything that contaminates that with idle humor or any kind of schtick is not received well, and it should stop,” he told ABC News.

Speaking to NBC Washington, Steve Abraham, who has worked in air traffic control at JFK Airport for 30 years, said cracking jokes is “against the rules,” but he likened it to “doing 56 in a 55.”

“Certain people in the aviation profession — and I don’t begrudge them of this — expect it to be completely buttoned up 105 percent of the time,” Abraham said.

“They were just having a momentary joke,” he added. “Sometimes a little levity reduces tension.”

While pilots often feel stressed by their work, air traffic controllers and technicians also work under huge pressure. With the recent partial government shutdown, workers were really feeling the strain, and President Donald Trump spoke of a large cash payment for those who keep America’s skies safe. However, it ended up with more than 90 percent of the air traffic controllers not receiving anything.