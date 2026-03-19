Extreme Heat Wave Threatens Western U.S. With Record Temperatures

The United States is in for extreme weather, with meteorologists concerned about a long-duration heat wave. The unusual weather pattern is predicted to hit the western half of the country and is expected to significantly impact residents.

According to CBS News, the Western region has encountered a high-pressure system, keeping precipitation out. This phenomenon has led to an early-season heat across the region. As a result, temperatures have risen up to 108 degrees Fahrenheit, while the lowest recorded temperature in Flagstaff is 84 degrees Fahrenheit.

An extreme early-season heat wave could see temperatures 20-30 degrees above average and record temperatures broken by 10 or more degrees today and tomorrow across the Desert Southwest. Jumping right into summer-like heat puts vulnerable populations at risk. Stay cool and check… pic.twitter.com/Yf1307glDV — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 18, 2026

The desert in the Southwest region has hit temperatures as high as triple digits. However, coastal areas are not any better, experiencing slightly milder yet still unseasonably high temperatures. As of now, more than 60 record-high temperatures have been set, with Phoenix, Arizona, already hitting 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

But what makes this record more concerning is that the last such weather record was set on March 26, 1988. Surprisingly, this is just the beginning. In a separate report from the National Weather Service, the unusual weather pattern will lead to a prolonged period of above-normal temperatures.

The institution warned that the heat can be more than 20 to 30 degrees higher than what people normally experience. Afternoons will remain in the 90s and 100s. They warned that this heat rise can increase the chance of a HeatRisk, especially among “sensitive populations.”

In a separate report from The New York Post, a heat wave in Southern California is expected to hit, which will shatter records. It is reported that the temperature can surge up to 35 degrees above normal, pushing it to the triple-digit territory.

The prolonged heat wave continues, and is still on track to peak Tuesday through Friday this week. Temperatures will continue to be warm overnight, and may not provide much relief to heat stress overnight. What have you done to prepare for the heatwave? #CAwx #Socal #LA #Heat pic.twitter.com/ttn3eptI6H — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 16, 2026

Additionally, the National Weather Service warned that Monday will scorch the region, and Tuesday through Friday will be no better. Though the prolonged heat wave persists, overnight temperatures will remain warm, not providing enough relief from heat stress.

They advised residents to “ADJUST PLANS NOW,” suggesting they limit strenuous outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The heavily affected heat states are Albuquerque, Tucson, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Palm Springs, Flagstaff, and San Luis Obispo.

Furthermore, residents are advised to seek air conditioning, stay hydrated, and check on neighbors and loved ones. It is also advised that parents should not leave young children inside cars during heat waves, as it can lead to hot car deaths, a common cause of death during the summer months.