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Extreme Heat Wave Threatens Western U.S. With Record Temperatures

Published on: March 19, 2026 at 9:17 AM ET

Experts suggested that people restrict outdoor activities in the morning.

Tushar Auddy
Written By Tushar Auddy
News Writer
Western United States faces pre-summer heatwaves
Western US faces early season heat waves (Image Credits: Flickr | dallam; Wikimedia Commons | National Park Service)

The United States is in for extreme weather, with meteorologists concerned about a long-duration heat wave. The unusual weather pattern is predicted to hit the western half of the country and is expected to significantly impact residents.

According to CBS News, the Western region has encountered a high-pressure system, keeping precipitation out. This phenomenon has led to an early-season heat across the region. As a result, temperatures have risen up to 108 degrees Fahrenheit, while the lowest recorded temperature in Flagstaff is 84 degrees Fahrenheit. 

The desert in the Southwest region has hit temperatures as high as triple digits. However, coastal areas are not any better, experiencing slightly milder yet still unseasonably high temperatures. As of now, more than 60 record-high temperatures have been set, with Phoenix, Arizona, already hitting 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

But what makes this record more concerning is that the last such weather record was set on March 26, 1988. Surprisingly, this is just the beginning. In a separate report from the National Weather Service, the unusual weather pattern will lead to a prolonged period of above-normal temperatures.

The institution warned that the heat can be more than 20 to 30 degrees higher than what people normally experience. Afternoons will remain in the 90s and 100s. They warned that this heat rise can increase the chance of a HeatRisk, especially among “sensitive populations.”

In a separate report from The New York Post, a heat wave in Southern California is expected to hit, which will shatter records. It is reported that the temperature can surge up to 35 degrees above normal, pushing it to the triple-digit territory.

Additionally, the National Weather Service warned that Monday will scorch the region, and Tuesday through Friday will be no better. Though the prolonged heat wave persists, overnight temperatures will remain warm, not providing enough relief from heat stress.

They advised residents to “ADJUST PLANS NOW,” suggesting they limit strenuous outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The heavily affected heat states are Albuquerque, Tucson, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Palm Springs, Flagstaff, and San Luis Obispo.

Furthermore, residents are advised to seek air conditioning, stay hydrated, and check on neighbors and loved ones. It is also advised that parents should not leave young children inside cars during heat waves, as it can lead to hot car deaths, a common cause of death during the summer months.

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