4-Year-Old Girl Made to Stand on Porch Without Clothes in Freezing Weather as Family Decorated Christmas Tree Inside

Trigger Warning: The article mentions disturbing details about child abuse.

Kansas saw another horrific case of child abuse during the holiday season, and the details will shock you! On March 10, 26-year-old Brady Burr and 36-year-old Abby Bradstreet were charged with child abuse and endangerment after allegedly striking a girl with a kitchen utensil and then, as punishment for wetting her pants, forcing her to stand outside in freezing temperatures wearing only her underwear.

Court records say Burr spent December 7 with the children at his McPherson house before returning them to their mother’s Salina home that evening. Burr told the mother the girl wet her pants twice—once in the car while heading to Salina and once at home—and may have developed a rash.

The mother did not find a rash but noticed bruises on the child’s backside and that her feet were extremely cold, red, and nearly purple. According to Law&Crime, when asked if she helped decorate the Christmas tree at her father’s home, the child said she “didn’t deserve to.”

The 4-year-old girl was made to stand alone as she was “bad” as the rest of the family decorated the tree. Later that night, the girl stated she was made to sit alone on the porch in the dark while the rest of the family remained inside.

According to Kake.com, court records state the child had three bruises on her lower back and said Burr spanked her with a spoon. She also reported that Bradstreet placed her outside.

During these punishments, the suspects allegedly told her to undress before spanking her with a spoon. The child estimated she was outside for about five minutes, but an older child heard Burr and Bradstreet say the punishment lasted closer to 50 minutes.

Kansas winters are dangerously cold, with heavy winds and occasional snowfall. On that day, temperatures ranged from 28 to 30°F, considered dangerously cold for a child.

4-year-old forced to stand outside in cold temperatures wearing only underwear as family decorated Christmas tree inside because she wet herself: cops https://t.co/RFdxWixJ3O — mark shields (@markshi54717061) January 9, 2026

Later, the second child told investigators the girl was forced to eat dinner in a bathtub after wetting her pants, and that both Burr and Bradstreet struck her with a ‘frying spoon’ for refusing to eat. The children’s ages were not stated in court documents, but they were minors. The couple was arrested on December 11 and held without bond.

Brady Bradstreet, who teaches second grade at Washington Elementary and coaches the girls’ swim team, has been placed on administrative leave, and according to McPherson Superintendent Dr Shiloh Vincent, officials have not commented on Burr’s employment status with the fire department. They are scheduled to appear in court on January 13, 2026.