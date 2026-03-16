Freak Weather Across the United States —Snowstorms, Flooding, and Wildfires Disrupt Millions

The United States is in the middle of multiple weather events that have experts and everyday Americans concerned. From snow to thunderstorms to floods, everything seems to be on the table as the freak weather cycle makes its way across the country.

The storms and snow have caused several delays and issues for residents of the country, as air travel and power lines face strains. Over 600 flights have been canceled at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport due to heavy snowfall, and the airport has even been called a ghost town.

Severe weather warnings affect over 15 million Americans across the U.S. for blizzards and extreme heat. ❄️🌡️ Travel disruptions include 600+ flight cancellations in Minneapolis due to severe conditions. ✈️🚫 pic.twitter.com/OgYn4WL9Xu — unumihai Media (@unumihaimedia) March 15, 2026

210,000 utility customers in the Great Lakes states were without electricity on Sunday. Nebraska is currently seeing multiple wildfires. It saw the deployment of at least 30 National Guard members in Nebraska to combat this. At least one person has been reported dead, as per the Independent.

Hawaii seems to be on the receiving end of the heaviest rainfall it has had in the last 20 years. Farmlands and residential areas are reportedly flooded. Jesse Wald, a resident of the region, said, “In the 20 years I’ve been here, I’ve never seen this much rain.”

The National Weather Service in Wisconsin has warned of more trouble to come from this severe weather event. They said, “Dangerous travel conditions are expected during this period, particularly north of Interstate 90, where snowfall totals of 12 to 24 inches will see significant drifting with the increasing winds.”

Jim Allen, a resident of the state, has stocked up for the coming days. He said, “We’re basically prepared to just kind of hunker down for a few days if we need to.”

Warnings have been issued for hazardous road conditions across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Snow-covered roads and low visibility is expected on the roads. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said, “ Roads are becoming impassable in many of Wisconsin’s northern counties. Please stay off the roads to keep yourself and others safe.”

Severe storms are expected in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions today. Damaging wind gusts will be the main concern, however, a few supercells may form out ahead of the main line, allowing for tornado development! pic.twitter.com/L7xFJkC2d9 — BAM Weather (@bam_weather) March 16, 2026

These conditions have severely hampered everyday life across the Eastern side of the country. Experts suggest that residents must brace for more of the same. The freak weather system has not only caused rainfall and snow, but has also heralded thunderstorms.

Multiple weather forecast agencies and officials have asked residents to stay vigilate and monitor local forecasts. It is also suggested to prepare for power outages and travel disruptions, whether it be by road or flight, depending on the location.