Louis Theroux Explores Andrew Tate’s “Matrix” Hand Symbol in Manosphere

Louis Theroux’s latest film, Inside the Manosphere, features the “matrix” hand symbol, often used by Andrew Tate, and many are wondering what it actually means.

Theroux, known for making striking documentaries, explores the world of “red-pill influencers,” including Tate, in his latest film. It premiered on Netflix on March 11. The narrative follows the journalist traveling from Marbella to Miami as he meets with these influencers, who share anti-feminist views.

While Andrew Tate, one of the prominent figures in the red-pill content creator world, does not appear in the documentary, his views are strongly felt throughout. In particular, the so-called “matrix” symbol, often used by the self-proclaimed misogynist, is featured in the documentary.

So apparently Andrew Tate was arrested today Every time this guy allegedly gets arrested he make sure to throw up that hand sign pic.twitter.com/EvZZ828cHR — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) August 22, 2024

For those unversed, it is a triangle hand signal, named after the Wachowski sisters’ 1999 sci-fi hit, The Matrix. However, the symbol does not actually appear in the cult classic film.

Instead, experts believe it is a modern-day symbol that has gained popularity among influencers who share views similar to Andrew Tate. Since there is no solid explanation for this modern-day mudra, several theories about it have surfaced.

Some internet users believe that, like many symbolic or ritualistic gestures, the “matrix” helps guide energy flow through the brain, potentially aiding focus and attention.

On the other hand, some conspiracy theorists think it is linked to the Illuminati, the so-called secret cult.

Meanwhile, a report claims that Emory Andrew Tate Jr., the father of the misogynist influencer, used the hand triangle as a ritualistic symbol before his international chess matches. It was reportedly a personal “power-up” signal for him.

🚨Ashton Hall doing the infamous Andrew Tate Hand Sign in Dubai🇦🇪🔥 pic.twitter.com/zKNgycLGgX — Neo (@Neo__Hq) June 11, 2025

Extremism expert Tim Squirrel believes the modern-day mudra may have two types of appeal. In a conversation with VICE World News in 2023, he said, “For one, you can show your endorsement of controversial people or beliefs without having to say it outright, allowing you plausible deniability and possibly avoiding consequences like detention or censure.”

He added, “You can also signify that you have hidden knowledge – that you’re aware of what this sign means to you and others around you who are part of the in-group who are in the know, and that’s a very appealing identity marker for children and teenagers.”

Squirrel has warned that, rather than the symbol itself, what it represents is more harmful for children. He said educators “should absolutely be concerned about children engaging with Tate’s content.”

“Not only does he endorse violent misogyny, based on recent reporting, it appears there’s good reason to believe that he has engaged in hideous and brutal violence against women, as well as being an alleged human trafficker,” the expert added.