Barron Trump Resurfaces After Links to Tate-Style Misogyny Come to Light

Barron Trump was out of the public eye for a significant amount of time until he was spotted following his outing as an acolyte of the misogynistic Tate brothers. Earlier, it was disclosed that Barron Trump is close friends with James Waller, a manosphere influencer as well as the so-called “third brother” of Andrew and Tristan Tate. Footage has gone viral, which includes the phase of the Christmas Day dinner hosted at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach home and resort, and Barron can be seen in the background talking to attendees.

He was seen sitting beside President Trump and across from his older brother Donald Trump Jr., Barron is sharing a laugh with his nephew, Donald John Trump III. In a different footage, he can be seen walking behind his father when they were entering the Mar-a-Lago Club exterior courtyard, where functions are a common phenomenon. The duo went towards their table with guests in the background, standing and applauding.

🚨 WATCH: Barron Trump is hanging out with his dad at Mar-a-Lago for Christmas Dude’s a human TOWER I swear he’s getting taller every time I see him 🤣 🎥 @michaelsolakie pic.twitter.com/5FvNIFRE98 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 26, 2025

The footage is reportedly captured by Valeria Sokolova, a well-known Florida-based Russian model as well as influencer who came up with the video, and Moroccan model and influencer Abla Sofy did the same as well. Both of them were in attendance at the Mar-a-Lago get-together on Dec. 25, according to their respective social media posts. “A Christmas to remember,” Sokolova, 38, captioned her post in which Barron can be seen. “Merry Christmas,” Sofy wrote in a post sharing the same clip.

Coming back to Barron Trump’s context, the video footage highlights his connection to the right-wing influencers, and Walled stated that he frequently visits Mar-a-Lago and advises the 19-year-old on personal matters such as dating. Waller further claimed that he and Barron spoke with Tate over Zoom while the teenager was visiting Waller’s tailor. He claimed that they both are on the same line that sex trafficking and rape charges brought against the Tate brothers by Romanian authorities are purely political.

Barron Trump was spotted in public at Mar-a-Lago with his family.

He was seen sitting next to his nephew Donny, chatting and laughing. Donny is Kai’s brother. Kai wasn’t seen with them. Barron, Kai, and Donny each only a year apart in age used to play together a lot as kids🩵 pic.twitter.com/JDNJmYEsjk — Evelyn Rose 🥀 (@BlairXMovie) December 27, 2025

Not to mention that the Tate Brothers have been arrested on multiple occasions in Romania, first in December 2022, when they faced accusations of human trafficking and rape. To add, the brothers are engaged with six investigations, which include a couple of civil complaints, in Romania and the U.K., alongside a criminal investigation in Florida.

According to reports, Andrew Tate earlier taught a class in “Pimping Hoes” at his online Hustlers University. He was eventually banned from Twitter in 2017 for saying that women “bare [sic] some responsibility” for rape. However, they still have millions of followers on social media, with the elder Tate brother becoming a figurehead for a misogynistic online culture that motivates young men to treat women as sexual objects to be subjugated as well as exploited.