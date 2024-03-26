Exclusive Look Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Lavish $15K-per-Night Bahamas Vacation Villa

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce embarked on a luxurious escapade to the Bahamas, finding refuge in the opulent Rosalita House on Harbour Island, known for its pink sands and forbidden cars. This lavish abode, where Kylie Jenner once roamed in 2020, commands a jaw-dropping price of $15,000 per night, offering an array of indulgences to its guests.

Up to 12 people can be accommodated in its six bedrooms, which also boast a fully functional gym, lush gardens, expansive terraces, and a swimming pool. According to the estate's website, "Rosalita is a stunning, palatial, beachfront villa in Harbour Island, a paradisal strip of beach northeast of Eleuthera, where cars are forbidden and the sands are pink."

Situated on a hillside and protected by a massive 25-foot dune, this sanctuary offers Swift and NFL player Kelce an unmatched level of seclusion throughout their visit. With a personal chef and sous chef, a house manager, three butlers, three housekeepers, three gardeners/beach maintenance workers, and a nightly security guard, the true luxury, nevertheless, was in the service.

Rosalita also makes sure that Swift and Kelce are treated to culinary delights at every turn, from the fully stocked kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and coastal-contemporary design to the option of dining al fresco with meals prepared in the pizza oven, charcoal grill, or gas grill. The website also states that guests can have a light buffet breakfast cooked by their team that includes hard-boiled eggs, toast, fruit, overnight oats, and a variety of jams that are served on the kitchen island from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., as per Page Six.

The expansive living areas of Rosalita House are equally big, with luxurious seating configurations blending perfectly with beach decor, all of which look out onto a large terrace with expansive views of the vast body of ocean. Modern features at that private workout facility include yoga mats, floor-to-ceiling mirrors, a weight-training station, and a Peloton. The website states that private yoga and Pilates lessons, as well as on-site personal training sessions, can be scheduled with the helpful house manager.

The bedrooms are a little glitzy. According to the website, "The décor of the rooms is simply beautiful, with sumptuous bedding and furnishings." "Both the master and guesthouse suites have private terraces with stunning views, while the other rooms have private entrances from the veranda or garden."

A unique canopy bed and two distinct bathrooms, each with private dressing space and a combined outdoor shower for a hint of tropical pleasure can be found in the main bedroom. The estate is well maintained, with each room featuring a distinct style. A bedroom features the recognizable images of Slim Aarons, while another takes its cues from the wild chickens that are unique to the island, as per The New York Post.