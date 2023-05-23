Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Flaunts Her 100 LB. Weight Loss in a Sweaty Workout Selfie While Visiting Christine Brown

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is "kicking her excuses in the butt" in her quest to remain fit. The reality star shared a sweat-drenched post-workout Instagram selfie story on Saturday and captioned it, "In Moab, Utah today to play with Christine Brown, David, Savannah, and some friends. It's always a debate for me about getting up early and getting a workout in. Today I kicked excuses in the butt!" The story revealed that Janelle was visiting her former sister-wife, Christine Brown in Utah after shedding almost 100 pounds.

The 53-year-old reality star also shared a picture of the "snow on southern Utah mountains" and crouched while being "strapped in" to an offroad vehicle. Janelle has undergone incredible weight loss after her split from her ex-husband, Kody Brown. In November 2022, a source revealed to The U.S. Sun, "Janelle has lost a ton of weight. She does not look the same. She's half the size she was. Her numbers have completely changed. She's got to be at least 100 pounds down."

The TLC star got certified as a health coach in 2019 by the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN). Janelle shared the news with her fans: "After decades of dieting and being unhappy with my body I came to the realization that I was enough just as I was. I embraced movement and self-care for the JOY and EMPOWERMENT they brought me. Along the way, I discovered COMPASSION for my body."

Janelle Brown is, almost ritualistically, seen promoting her "pink" health drink on social pages along with fellow sister-wife, Christine Brown. Plexus, a powdered supplement, is mixed with water and serves as an "appetite suppressant for weight management." In her recent Instagram post, Janelle asked her followers to try out the supplement drink, and she captioned the post, "Happy Thursday! If you are looking for balance in health, mental clarity, weight, fatigue, and energy, then you need to try my drink! It's seriously the best, guys. 2+ years strong and haven't missed a day! Message me to join our 6-week slimdown group or go to @life_with_health_and_happiness for additional info and message me there!"

Both Christine and Janelle constantly post about the "health drink" and their journey toward becoming fit. Their motivational weight loss posts contain invitations to join their Plexus challenge program.

Janelle is also planning on taking an adventurous road trip during the summer, and she recently made her plans clear with an Instagram post showcasing a large trailer. Janelle captioned the post, "The trailer is ready to go for the summer! Yes, it took a few weeks. Some of it was finding the time to break away and drive up there. Even though once I hit the road, I’m ALWAYS glad I did. Some of it is the self-doubt that still creeps in and tells me I’m crazy for breaking out of my routine and trying something really outside my box. Telling myself that it’s 'hard.' It’s so much 'easier' to stay here and do the same old, same old. But there is so much waiting for us when we step out. I wonder why we overthink and over worry the things designed to bring joy and offer even more empowerment."