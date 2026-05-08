Ex-Trump Supporter Speaks Out on President’s Dementia Speculation

Tucker Carlson, who recently changed his stance on Donald Trump and became a staunch critic, weighed in on the rumors of Trump’s dementia. The former Fox News host hasn’t shied away from his criticism of the president. Following America’s recent decision to take part in the Iran war, Carlson has apologized for being a supporter of Trump.

That said, Carlson has stated that the president has a “hypnotic quality” that makes his supporters agree with everything he says. “And I think it probably literally is a spell,” Carlson said in a conversation with Lulu Garcia-Navarro. “And the effect is to weaken people around him and make them more compliant and more confused. And I’ve experienced this myself. You spend a day with Trump and you’re in this kind of dreamland. It’s like smoking hash or something.”

Tucker Carlson rained down on Trump after the president’s viral AI image. “He will pose as God,” he said. “He will mock other Gods, and put himself in their place.” The political commentator went as far as to even call Trump the antichrist. That said, Tucker Carlson made some bold claims about Donald Trump’s dementia rumors.

Over the years, various users on the internet have theorized that the president’s mental health is declining. While rumors keep circulating, there’s no official confirmation of the same. “He so clearly has dementia,” one user wrote, replying to the speech Trump gave during a White House event honoring military mothers.

He so clearly has dementia. He says the exact same shit at every single public event or press conference. Can never stay on topic. Constantly gets shit wrong. It’s embarrassing and dangerous. https://t.co/lhLHyLDtzx — Jordan Teller (@jbteller) May 6, 2026

Someone wrote, “He says the exact same s–t at every single public event or press conference. Can never stay on topic. Constantly gets sh-t wrong. It’s embarrassing and dangerous.” According to the Irish Star, Carlson, who has made his disdain for the president vocal, acknowledged Trump’s political prowess in a recent interview.

“Trump is not well-informed on a lot of topics for sure, is proudly ignorant on a lot of topics, but he has kind of remarkable powers of insight into people and power dynamics,” Carlson began. “Like you don’t get to be president by accident. The guy’s smart in the ways that matter politically.”

Tucker Carlson has previously criticized America’s decision to join the war, even claiming that Trump is being “controlled.” “The United States didn’t make the decision here. Benjamin Netanyahu did,” Carlson said on his podcast, referring to Trump’s decision to join the war alongside Israel.

Tucker Carlson: Trump Has ‘Spellbinding,’ Maybe Even ‘Supernatural,’ Qualities After spending significant time with Donald Trump this year, Tucker Carlson said he saw no evidence of dementia or mental decline. While Trump isn’t deeply informed on many topics, Carlson highlighted… pic.twitter.com/Q48iaC9aMJ — Camus (@newstart_2024) May 2, 2026

That said, despite Carlson’s fervent criticism, he disagrees that the president has dementia. “I should say, having spoken to him a lot in this calendar year, I detected no evidence at all of dementia, mental decline,” Carlson began. “You hear people say: ‘Well, he’s gone, you know, soft.’ That was not my impression at all.”

Trump recently made a comment about streaming platforms, praising the “success” of the Melania documentary. He claimed that the movie “went streaming” but wasn’t aware what streaming was. The internet had a field day with this comment, since Trump himself owns a streaming service called Truth+, launched in 2025. This fueled the latest barrage of Trump’s dementia rumors.