Tucker Carlson Says He’s “Sorry” for Supporting Trump, Admits He Misled Americans

Tucker Carlson expressed regret for helping Donald Trump return to the White House. He told listeners he had misled the public and would feel “tormented” by it.

This admission marks a significant shift for one of Trump’s most prominent media supporters during the 2024 campaign. The comments came during a conversation with his brother, Buckley Carlson, and were first reported by The Guardian.

Carlson stated, “I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional.” He added that he expected to feel troubled by his role “for a long time.”

Carlson’s remarks are important because he wasn’t just a minor supporter. He actively campaigned for Trump during the 2024 election and was one of the loudest voices in conservative media supporting his candidacy.

He mentioned, “You and I and everyone else who supported him … we’re implicated in this for sure,” connecting his apology directly to Trump’s return to office and the administration’s direction since then.

TUCKER CARLSON: “I’ll be tormented for a long time by the fact that I played a role in getting Donald Trump elected. And I want to say that I’m sorry for misleading people.” This is a very humble and honest statement. Big respect to Tucker. pic.twitter.com/dyMgrsRAP8 — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) April 21, 2026

The break seems to center on Iran. Reuters reported earlier this month that Carlson had become one of the most prominent conservative voices criticizing Trump’s remarks about Iran, calling them “vile” after the president threatened further escalation.

This criticism highlighted a visible split within Trump’s coalition, as some Republicans and MAGA-aligned commentators resisted the administration’s war stance, while others pushed for a tougher approach.

The apology also conveyed a sense of personal accountability instead of just political disagreement. Carlson did not claim he had lied on purpose, but he acknowledged misleading people and linked this admission to the current situation in Washington.

The Guardian shared that he described himself as “tormented” by the events and connected his regret not only to the Iran situation, but also to Trump’s recent behaviors and comments more broadly.

Tucker Carlson PRESSED President Trump on the COVID-19 Vaccine: “You know what he said to me? I actually raised it with him because I’m so upset about it. It’s actually killed too many people and made too many women infertile, and it’s just the most evil thing ever. It’s so… pic.twitter.com/uD1TmlYIqX — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) April 21, 2026

Carlson had supported Trump through several election cycles, even after expressing private criticism of him in 2023 during the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit involving Fox News.

PBS reported that court documents revealed Carlson felt deep private disdain for Trump, even while defending him publicly, which became a major embarrassment for Fox. His recent comments are more significant because they are public, straightforward, and tied to an apology.

Reports indicated that Carlson’s apology occurred amid a larger feud between Trump and several right-wing media figures who have challenged the administration’s recent actions.

Entertainment Weekly noted that his comments led to immediate backlash on The View, where co-hosts dismissed the apology and questioned its sincerity. These reactions highlighted how unusual it is for a media figure closely linked to Trump’s rise to openly state that he helped mislead the public.

Carlson’s statement does not erase the years he spent supporting Trump. However, it does signify a new stage in the relationship between the president and a key commentator who contributed to his appeal among conservative audiences.