Trump Appears Clueless About What Streaming Means Despite Owning a Streaming Platform

Donald Trump‘s recent comments on the Melania Trump documentary had the internet questioning the president’s judgment yet again. The controversy surrounding the Melania movie was quite deep at the time of its release. The movie was panned by audiences and critics alike, but somehow managed to acquire a 99 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which, for reference, is just 1 percent higher than The Godfather.

Ever since the movie’s release, Donald Trump has continued to praise the movie. According to Variety, the president praised his wife during a Board of Peace event in Washington, D.C. “She has a very successful movie out right now, like number one. Can you believe this?” Trump began. “Big movie star, and I always say it’s trouble, because I always say there’s not room in one family for two stars. I told her that we can’t have two stars in one family, so I don’t know what that means. It’s not good.”

The POTUS continued to praise the movie, even calling it “the biggest-selling documentary in 20 years.” He claimed “packed theaters” and that women were going back to watch the movie “two or three times, four times.” However, Box Office Mojo numbers revealed that Melania grossed approximately $16.6 million worldwide against a $40 million budget, making it a disastrous flop.

Trump on the Melania movie: Then it went streaming. It's a word… I didn't even know what they were talking about. pic.twitter.com/PdxMewSjob — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 6, 2026

Trump recently brought up the movie yet again while speaking at a White House event honoring military mothers. He praised the movie for its public reception, then talked about streaming. “Then it went streaming. It’s a word, it’s a different world. I didn’t even know what they were talking about, and it became number one streaming, too.”

Trump was heavily criticized for not being aware of streaming platforms, especially considering that he owns one himself. Truth+ is a streaming service started by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) in July 2025. The platform prides itself on featuring family-friendly, conservative, and “non-woke” content, all of which Trump’s MAGA fanbase loves to engage with.

The internet criticized Trump for not knowing what streaming is. “This is the same man who also expressed astonishment that his son knew how to restart a computer,” one user wrote in the comments. “Also, streaming has been a common way to watch movies for about 20 years now, and streaming platforms have produced original content for about 15 years now.”

This is the same man who also expressed astonishment that his son knew how to restart a computer. Also, streaming has been a common way to watch movies for about 20 years now, and streaming platforms have produced original content for about 15 years now. — Mark Raymond (@markraymond) May 6, 2026

Another questioned Trump’s presidency, writing, “The man who doesn’t even understand the term streaming wants to educate us all on climate sciences. Donald Trump is the stupidest man to ever sit in the Oval Office, and we will be far worse off once he leaves office than we were before he took the oath.”

He knew what streaming ment he just does this because it gets a reaction thats all he cares about is attention — Arctic (@Kold_Frost) May 6, 2026

Another user added how Trump is aware of “streaming” and only describes it this way to get a reaction out of the internet. Donald Trump has come under fire in the past for his comments. Earlier this year, Spain denied America the use of its military bases for strikes on Iran. Trump lashed out and stated: “We could just fly in and use [Spain’s bases] (…) but we don’t have to.”