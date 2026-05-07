Trump’s Remark About Military Mother’s ‘Looks’ During Mother’s Day Event Raises Eyebrows

Donald Trump chose to honor military moms ahead of Mother’s Day, but one comment by the president had the internet analyzing the whole event. The POTUS and Melania Trump honored the mothers of United States military service members. These also included the mothers of the military members currently serving in the Iran war.

The Iran war continues to rage on as Trump has now issued a fresh warning to Tehran. Trump wrote on Truth Social that if Iran agrees to his terms and lets commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the war could come to an end. A ceasefire has been in place since April 7. That said, according to USA Today, Trump warned that if the conditions weren’t met, the bombing would begin “at a much higher level and intensity.”

In this turbulent time, the first lady and the president honored the military mothers at a White House event. “This is a time of military conflict for America, whereby we honor our selfless and valiant service members regularly,” the first lady said, addressing the military mothers. “Today is the day we hold their mothers in the highest regard. At the very heart of America’s strength lies the boundless love and quiet power of mothers.”

Trump on a military mom he asked to speak: "She had no idea she was gonna be doing that. But I looked at her, I said 'she looks so great, I'm gonna get her up here.'"pic.twitter.com/KZCkfZQ0Mq — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) May 6, 2026

That said, Donald Trump’s comments during the event caught the internet’s attention. Before delivering a speech, Trump called one of the mothers on stage and shook her hand, as the audience erupted in applause. As the woman left, Trump began: “She had no idea she was gonna be doing that. But I looked at her, I said, ‘she looks so great, I’m gonna get her up here.'”

The president, who has come under fire in the past for turning public events into self-promotion, was criticized online. “That’s the problem with Donald Trump’s style of politics, where even the sacrifice of a military mother becomes a ‘show,’ and the words sound like stage dialogue rather than seriousness,” one user wrote on X. “A leader is someone who gives respect, not makes the moment controversial with their style of speech.”

“That’s the problem with Donald Trump’s style of politics where even the sacrifice of a military mother becomes a ‘show’ and the words sound like stage dialogue rather than seriousness. A leader is someone who gives respect, not makes the moment controversial with their style of… — Shahid Subhan (@ShahidMotivates) May 6, 2026

“‘She looks so great’, typical Trump, reducing a woman to her physical appearance,” another user added. “This is the same guy who claims to respect veterans but uses them as props for his ego trips.”

A third user pointed to the awkwardness of the situation, questioning whether participants can reject such invitations.

JUST NOW: President Trump praises Melania for being an "incredible First Lady" and "an incredible mom" as he honors military mothers at the White House. "He's a little boy to us, but he's quite tall, right. And he's great, Barron. And she takes great care of him." pic.twitter.com/XFPQeYf97I — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 6, 2026

“Serious question: Does anyone say ‘No’?” The user wrote. “Do any of these participants at these photo op events ever say ahead of time, “Please do not put me on camera?” I always find these moments incredibly awkward.” Donald Trump also praised Melania at the event, acknowledging her for doing “an incredible job as first lady.”

He is so disgusting 🫣. A horrible old, grubby pervert. — Greg (@GregGNUK) May 6, 2026

“I want to thank you, Melania. Amazing job you’ve done,” Trump began. “She has a little boy who’s quite tall. He’s a little boy to us, but he’s quite tall, right? And he’s great, Barron, and she takes great care of him. And thank you, Great mom.” The president was referring to his youngest son, Barron Trump, who turned 20 this year.