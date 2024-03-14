The Republican National Committee has come forth with a head-spinning addition to its bandwagon recently. Christina Bobb, also known as former President of the US, Donald Trump's ex-lawyer, was selected as the Senior Counsel for Election Integrity in an announcement made by the RNC. Bobb, who is infamously known for her attempts to overturn the 2020 elections, expressed her gratitude for the recent promotion.

According to The Washington Post, Bobb stated, "I’m honored to join the RNC and thrilled the new leadership is focused on election integrity. I look forward to working to secure our elections and restore confidence in the process." Bobb's recent position shift within the RNC reflects a broader restructuring aimed at strengthening ties with former POTUS Trump. Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law, was also appointed as co-chair, signaling this alignment.

In a Fox News segment shared by Bobb on Truth Social, Lara Trump detailed the committee's fresh initiative, the Election Integrity Division, emphasizing, "We have to ensure that when people go vote, they feel like their vote counts. We can never allow what happened in 2020 and the questions surrounding that election to ever happen again." Bobb has persistently asserted that the 2020 election was fraudulent, a viewpoint she extensively detailed in her book, Stealing Your Vote: The Inside Story of the 2020 Election and What It Means for 2024.

Her advocacy for this narrative was evident during her tenure as an attorney representing Trump and in her previous role as a prominent figure on the far-right One America News network. Subsequently, in 2021, Bobb was embroiled in legal proceedings when Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against the network, naming her as one of the individuals involved in disseminating false allegations. Following the events, surveys revealed an increase in public skepticism concerning the fairness of elections due to the widely covered campaign.

Furthermore, Bobb collaborated with Rudy Giuliani in what CNN termed the fake electors scheme. Notably, Bobb has not faced any accusations of criminal activity in this regard. Beyond her involvement in efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 election, Bobb played a role in defending Trump after the 2022 raid on Mar-a-Lago. When officials attempted to retrieve classified documents from Trump's Florida residence, Bobb asserted in a signed statement that a thorough search had been conducted and that all materials had been returned to the US government.

In addition, Bobb played a role in Trump's government documents case. In June 2022, she signed a letter to the Department of Justice asserting that, to her knowledge, there were no government documents at Mar-a-Lago. Subsequently, two months later, the FBI conducted a search warrant at the estate and uncovered a substantial amount of government material.